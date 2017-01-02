Jake Guentzel Named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month

January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been selected as the CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Guentzel is the first Penguin to earn CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month honors in nine years, since goaltender John Curry was named rookie of the month for December, 2007.

The 22-year-old rookie had a dominant showing during December, posting 11 goals and six assists for a whopping 17 total points over the course of 10 games. Guentzel recorded multi-point games in six of those 10 contests, and was held off the scoresheet only once during the entire month (Dec. 14 at Hartford.)

As a result of Guentzel's December surge, he currently leads the entire AHL in goals (18), and is tied for second-most points (34) this season.

After being reassigned by Pittsburgh following an impressive NHL debut, Guentzel put up back-to-back-to-back games with one goal and one assist upon returning to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He had three points (2G-1A) in a Penguins 5-4 victory on Dec. 26 at Binghamton, and then followed up that performance with his first career hat trick the next night, a 4-3 win vs. Springfield on Dec. 27.

The Woodbury, Minn. native, who joined Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an amateur tryout agreement near the end of the 2015-16 season, has earned 40 points (20G-20A) in his 37 total AHL career games played.

In recognition of his achievement, Guentzel will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Penguins home game.

The Penguins' next game is tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 3, when they face-off against the Hartford Wolf Pack at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Puck drop between the Penguins and Wolf Pack is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

