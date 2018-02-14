Jacksonville Tops Admirals in Valentine's Day Showdown

Norfolk, VA.- Christian Horn and Domenic Alberga scored for the Admirals on Wednesday night but it was Jacksonville who came away victorious as they topped the Admirals 5-2.

The Icemen broke the ice in the first as Josh Erickson notched his seventh goal of the season, walking in on a three-on-two. After fanning on his first shot attempt the forward regained the puck sending a long shot past Reichenbach, to give the Icemen the 1-0 lead.

In the middle frame Jacksonville doubled the lead just 1:56 into the period. Cameron Critchlow cut to the left side of the net pulling Reichenbach out of position before giving Garret Hunt a pass that the Jacksonville captain just had to tap into the net, putting the Icemen up 2-0. Less than a minute later the Admirals pulled within one. Sprinting down the right wall TJ Melancon cut behind the net before sending a pass behind him to Domenic Alberga who was waiting on the far post. Alberga completed the play quickly putting the puck in the back of the net, cutting the lead to 2-1. The Jacksonville offense would strike back four minutes later. Elgin Pearce sent a long stretch pass that broke Bobby MacIntyre into the offensive zone. The forward took a wrist shot that snuck past Reichenbach low to the blocker side, givin the Icemen a 3-1 lead.

Jacksonville extended the lead to three goals midway through the third period. As they entered the zone on a three-on-one Tyson Fawcett sent a cross-ice pass to Elgin Pearce, who beat Reichenbach for his 15th goal of the season just over halfway thru the period. Trailing by three the Admirals got a small spark from Christian Horn. Horn took a pass from Brodie Dupont, walked in the right wing and snapped a shot high short side past Phinney, cutting the lead to 4-2 with 2:28 left in regulation. Norfolk pulled the goalie in the final minute of play for the extra attacker, but Jimmy Lodge tacked on an empty netter to push the score to 5-2.

Reichenbach made 34 saves in the loss, while Phinney stopped 34 of 36 shots in the victory.

Norfolk (18-26-5-1) is now tied with Jacksonville for sixth place in the South Division.

Norfolk is back in action as they host Greenville for a pair of games Friday and Saturday at the Scope.

