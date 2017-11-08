Jacksonville Armada FC Midfielder Jack Blake Named NASL Young

News Release

England native scores nine goals in breakout season for Armada FC

NEW YORK - Jacksonville Armada FC midfielder Jack Blake is the winner of the 2017 North American Soccer League (NASL) Young Player of the Year award, which goes to the league's most outstanding player aged 23 and under.

Despite being just 23 years old, Blake, a native of Nottingham, England, took a leadership role with Armada FC, featuring in the center of midfield and handling the majority of the club's free-kick duties. He finished with nine goals and four assists - both team-high marks - and nearly led Jacksonville to a spot in the postseason.

The Nottingham Forest product featured 27 times this year, with 25 starts and 2,223 minutes to his name. The midfielder's season included a hat trick in a 3-2 win against Indy Eleven on August 26. Blake scored a pair of free kicks in the game.

Before linking up with Armada FC prior to the 2017 season, Blake spent last year with Minnesota United, making 11 NASL appearances. He made his professional debut in 2013 while on loan at English side Mansfield Town FC.

Previous Winners

2014: Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United)

2015: Leo Fernandes (New York Cosmos)

2016: Abdoulaye Diakite (FC Edmonton)

