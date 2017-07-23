News Release

Jackson knocks seven extra base hits to beat Barons 9-3 Birmingham scores three runs in bottom of seventh inning for only offensive output

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - With Spencer Adams on the mound, the Birmingham Barons only amassed one hit in the first six innings as Jackson used their power bats to down the home side Saturday night. Kevin Cron collected three doubles on the evening and Evan Marzilli picked up his fifth triple of the season and his fifth home run on the season in the win for the Generals.

Jackson got the scoring started in the first inning after Victor Reyes led the game off with a double and was brought around to score on a Kevin Cron RBI double. Marty Herum drove Cron in from third on a sacrifice fly and the visitors took a 2-0 lead after one inning.

The Generals added three more runs in the top of the third. Michael Perez reached on a fielding error by Barons first baseman Keon Barnum and Marty Herum followed it up with a single to centerfield. Kelly Dugan subsequently knocked a three run home run 433 feet beyond the wall in left center to give the Generals a 5-0 lead after three innings of play.

It took until the seventh inning for the Barons to get on the board, and it came after an Evan Marzilli solo home run in the top half of the inning. Trailing 6-0, Mason Robbins singled with an out and Trey Michalczewski was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second and Keon Barnum drove in a run on a single. Brett Austin followed this up with an RBI single of his own that scored Michalczewski from second. Danny Mendick made it three RBI singles in a row when he drove a ball back up the middle to score Barnum and cut the deficit to 6-3 after seven.

Three more runs were added to the Jackson tally in the top of the eighth inning, all with two outs. Evan Marzilli roped his fifth triple of the year and was brought in to score on a Travis Denker single, and Denker scored on Kevin Cron's third double of the night. Michael Perez drew a walk with the bases loaded to bring the score to 9-3, which remained the score when the final out was recorded.

Spencer Adams took the loss tonight to move his overall record to 7-9 on the season. The right hander tossed 6.1 innings and allowed six runs, five of them earned, on nine hits while walking two batters and striking out three. Drew Hasler and Scott Snodgress finished out the game in relief, and Hasler gave up three runs while Snodgress penned a perfect 1.1 innings to finish out the ballgame.

The Barons and Generals will finish their five game series tomorrow afternoon at Regions Field, with first pitch set for 3:00 p.m. CT. Left-hander Tanner Banks will take the ball for the Barons and righty Ivan Pinyero will oppose him for Jackson. Curt Bloom will bring you all the action starting with the Coca-Cola pregame show starting at 2:50 p.m. on 105.5 FM WERC and the iHeart Radio app.

