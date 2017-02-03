Jackson Brewer Activated off Injured Reserve

PENSACOLA, FL - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced a pair of roster moves in advance of Friday night's game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Jackson Brewer has been activated off injured reserve andt Mike Driscoll has been returned from loan to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Brewer has appeared in19 games for Roanoke and has netted six goals and dished out 11 assists. He was Roanoke's leading scorer when he was placed on injured reserve on December 28 and his 17 points are still enough for fourth best on the club. Brewer returns after missing each of Roanoke's last 13 contests

Driscoll rejoins to the Dawgs after playing in three games and recording a goal and an assist with the Admirals. He made his ECHL debut on January 25 and scored his first career ECHL goal, forcing overtime in the Admirals 4-3 win over the Manchester Monarchs. Driscoll has appeared in 24 games with the Rail Yard Dawgs as both a forward and a defenseman, totaling five goals and three assists.

An updated roster is attached.

The Rail Yard Dawgs and Ice Flyers will play the first of back-to-back games on Friday night. Puck drop in Florida is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST, 8:05 PM EST.

