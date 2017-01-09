Jackals Weekly - January 9, 2017 - Vol. 10, No. 14

Last Week

Fri., Jan. 6 - Jackals at Norfolk - L, 4-1

Sat., Jan. 7 - Jackals at Norfolk - L, 3-0

This Week

Tue., Jan. 10 - Jackals at Adirondack - 7:00 p.m. - Glens Fall Civic Center

Fri., Jan. 13 - Jackals vs. Reading - 7:05 p.m. - First Arena

Sat., Jan. 14 - Jackals vs. Reading - 7:05 p.m. - First Arena

Transactions

01/06/2017 Brycen Martin (D) ADD Reassigned from Rochester (AHL)

Need to KnowThe Jackals have points in six of their last seven home games (4-1-2-0).Elmira concludes a four-game road trip Tuesday night in Glens Falls against the Adirondack Thunder.The Jackals celebrate their 10th season in the ECHL with 10th Anniversary Night Saturday against Reading, with a specialty jersey night, including a post game jersey auction.

Upcoming Promotions

Chemung County Youth Bureau Night - Friday, Jan. 13 - 7:05 p.m.

The Chemung County Youth Bureau will have a special giveaway for fans as the Jackals and Reading Royals square off in the next installment of the DeMet's Candy Cup Challenge. All end zone seats are just $10 as the Jackals continue our 10th anniversary season in the ECHL.

10th Anniversary Night - Saturday - Jan. 14 - 7:05 p.m.

The Jackals celebrate our 10th season in the ECHL by wearing special 10th anniversary jerseys, presented by Visions FCU. The jerseys will be auctioned immediately after the game. It's also the second Jackals trading card giveaway presented by Multimedia. All end zone tickets are just $10 as the Jackals continue our 10th anniversary season in the ECHL.

Week in Review

Game 30: Norfolk breaks third-period tie, beats Jackals 4-1

The Norfolk Admirals scored the final four goals, including three in the third period, to knock off the Jackals, 4-1, in a penalty filled affair Jan. 6 at the Norfolk Scope .

The parade to the penalty box started in the first period, with both teams getting three power plays. The Admirals were shut down on their man advantages, but the Jackals converted late in their first one, when Steven Kaunisto wristed a shot from the left point through traffic for a 1-0 lead at 12:26. In the second period the Jackals were shorthanded five times, including two 5-on-3 advantages, and the Ads used those opportunities to take control of the game and tie the score on a slap shot from Frankie Simonelli at 13:31.

With the score tied at three entering the third, the Admirals pulled ahead midway through the final frame when Jaedon Descheneau got the puck at the left circle, then out-waited Andy Iles before tapping the puck into an open net at 9:28. Later in the period Nick MacNeil scored a shorthanded goal to give Norfolk a 3-1 lead and the Admirals iced it with an empty-net goal at 18:18 .

Game 31: Jackals offense sputters in 3-0 shutout loss to Admirals

The Norfolk Admirals scored three power-play goals and Brandon Anderson stopped 30 shots as Norfolk shut out the Jackals, 3-0, Jan. 7 at the Norfolk Scope .

The Admirals dominated the first period, grabbing a 2-0 lead by taking advantage of multiple Jackals penalties. Jaedon Descheneau opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 6:46, backhanding a rebound in the slot for a 1-0 lead. Brodie Dupont scored about four minutes later for another power-play goal and a 2-0 Norfolk lead as the Admirals outshot the Jackals 14-2 through a period.

Elmira picked up its game over the final two periods, but couldn't cut into the Norfolk lead. In fact, Dupont increased the lead to three with another power-play goal at 5:30 of the second period to give the Admirals a 3-0 lead. The Jackals outshot the Ads, 28-15 over the last two periods, but Anderson stopped them all for Norfolk's second shutout win over the Jackals this season .

Week Ahead

Game 32: Tue., Jan. 10 at Adirondack Thunder, 7:00 p.m.

The Jackals play the final of four straight road matches as they visit the Adirondack Thunder for the third time this season, but the first time since late October. It's the fifth match of the season between the clubs and the first of three meetings in January.

The Thunder have lost four of their last five games, which includes a 1-3-0-0 record against the Reading Royals. Adirondack is now 16-10-2-3 on the season, giving them 37 points and putting them in fourth place in the North Division. The Thunder hold a two-point lead over Wheeling for the final playoff spot out of the North Division.

Adirondack is 13th in the ECHL at 3.35 goals per game, but they are averaging just 2.60 goals per game over their last five games. Ty Loney leads the team with 29 points (14g, 15a) in 29 games, with 10 of his points (5g, 5a) coming on the power play. Peter McArthur (9g, 12a) and Alex Wall (3g, 18a) are tied for second with 21 points and are the only other two players who have eclipsed 20 points for Adirondack.

In goal, J.P. Anderson was acquired from Wheeling a few weeks ago and has started the last three games for the Thunder. In five appearances for Adirondack, Anderson is 2-2-0-0 with a 2.95 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage. Mason McDonald has appeared in 18 games and has a 9-6-1-2 record along with a 2.76 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage.

Game 33: Fri., Jan. 13 vs. Reading Royals, 7:05 p.m.

Game 34: Sat., Jan. 14 vs. Reading Royals, 7:05 p.m.

The Jackals are home for the first time in 2017 as they host the Reading Royals in a pair of DeMet's Candy Cup Challenge matches, beginning Friday at First Arena. It's the fourth and fifth of 10 matches between the teams this year and begins a string of three-straight games between Elmira and Reading which will conclude Monday afternoon in Reading.

Following a three-game losing streak, Reading has wins in five of their last six games since Dec. 23, with three of those wins coming against the Adirondack Thunder. Reading is in the middle of a stretch of 14 straight games against the North Division, which began Dec. 21 and goes through Jan. 27. Reading is third in the North Division with 40 points and a 19-12-1-1 record.

The Royals offense is eighth in the league at 3.55 goals per game and is lead by Chris McCarthy's 31 points (15g, 16a). Olivier Labelle (13g, 14a) and Justin Crandall (10g, 17a) are next with 27 points apiece. Labelle leads the team with 11 power-play points (6g, 5a) and also leads the way with five first goals.

Four goaltenders have seen time in net for the Royals this season. Drew Fielding, Austin Lotz and Martin Ouellette have shared time over the last six games. Fielding is 3-0-0-0 in four appearances and has a 1.19 goals-against average and a .961 save percentage, plus a shutout over the Jackals Dec. 28. Lotz has two appearances with Reading and is 2-0-0-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Ouellette has eight appearances for the Royals this season and has a 4-3-0-0 record with a 3.27 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage.

