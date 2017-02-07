Jackals Weekly - February 7, 2017 - Vol. 10, No. 18

Feb. 7, 2017 - Vol. 10, No. 18

Last Week

Thu., Feb. 2 - Jackals at Brampton - L, 4-3

Fri., Feb. 3 - Jackals at Brampton - L, 7-3

Sat., Feb. 4 - Jackals vs. Brampton - L, 4-2

This Week

Wed., Feb. 8 - Jackals at Cincinnati - 7:35 p.m. - U.S. Bank Arena

Fri., Feb. 10 - Jackals at Cincinnati - 7:35 p.m. - U.S. Bank Arena

Sat., Feb. 11 - Jackals at Quad City - 8:05 p.m. - iWireless Center

Sun., Feb. 12 - Jackals at Quad City - 5:05 p.m. - iWireless Center

Transactions

02/02/2017 Brycen Martin (D) ADD Reassigned by Buffalo (NHL) from Rochester (AHL)

Need to KnowThe Jackals begin a week-long road trip and play four games in five nights against Cincinnati and Quad City.The Jackals and Mallards, two former UHL foes, meet for the first time in the ECHL Saturday and Sunday at the iWireless Center.The Kelly Cup, the ECHL's league championship trophy, will be at the Jackals home game against the Reading Royals Friday, Feb. 17.The Jackals have a special, revised All-You-Can-Eat package, which includes tickets to three games and all-you-can-eat concessions, starting at a total of $45.

Upcoming Promotions

Troy Night & Kelly Cup Night - Friday, Feb. 17 - 7:05 p.m.

The Jackals return home after a week-long road trip to face the Reading Royals on Troy Night at First Arena, presented by the Troy Area School Districts. It is the third trading card giveaway of the season, presented by Multimedia and a Frosty Friday, courtesy of Wendy's. The Kelly Cup, the ECHL's league championship trophy, will be in Elmira as part of the Kelly Cup Tour. Fans can snap a picture with the prestigious trophy, which will be set up at a booth on the concourse, throughout the night.

All-You-Can-Eat

The Jackals have revised their popular All-You-Can-Eat package. The package now includes three games--Feb. 25 vs. Florida, Mar. 25 vs. Manchester and Apr. 7 vs. Adirondack--plus unlimited hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, popcorn, water and soda for just $45. It also gives you priority seating options for the 2017-18 season. To learn more about All-You-Can-Eat plans, call (607) 734-7825 or visit https://Jackalshockey.formstack.com/forms/all_you_can_eat.

Week in Review

On the road again

After playing one home game last week, the Jackals are right back on the road for four games in five nights in the Midwest. The trip starts Wednesday night in Cincinnati and continues in the Queen City Friday night at U.S. Bank Arena. After two games with the Cyclones, the Jackals continue further west to face the Quad City Mallards Saturday and Sunday.

In total, the Jackals will travel approximately 1,766 miles--550 miles from Elmira to Cincinnati, 416 miles from Cincinnati to Quad City and 800 miles from Quad City back to Elmira.

After this week, the Jackals will have just seven road games left on their schedule as opposed to 16 home games.

Game 43: Jackals rally, then fall on last second goal in Brampton

The Jackals rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game at three, only to give up a goal with 4.1 seconds left in regulation in a 4-3 loss to the Brampton Beast at the Powerade Centre Feb. 2.

Brampton rolled out to a 3-0 lead in the first minute of the second period. They got odd-man rush goals from David Vallorani and David Pacan in the final five minutes of the first period to go up 2-0 and then David Ling scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal for a 3-0 lead 38 seconds into the middle frame. The Jackals flipped the game around from there. Matt Lane started the comeback at 7:20 with a rebound goal in the slot. Then Kenton Miller scored an unassisted goal at 13:16 to make it a 3-2 game heading into the third.

Elmira dominated play in the third period, outshooting the Beast 19-6 and tying the game 8:27 on a right circle blast by Davis Vandane just as a power play ended. The Jackals were on the verge on taking their first lead numerous times the rest of the game, but it was Brampton that found the game-winning goal in the final seconds of regulation. Pacan scored his second of the night, converting on a cross-ice pass with 4.1 seconds left to win it for the Beast, 4-3 .

Game 44: Jackals rolled by Beast

The Brampton Beast scored four goals in the second period and rolled to a 7-3 win over the Jackals in the middle game of a three-in-three series Feb. 3 at the Powerade Centre.

Brampton scored twice four minutes apart late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead on the Jackals, but Elmira responded with a rebound goal from Greg Betzold with just 38 seconds left in the period, making it 2-1 entering the middle frame. The Jackals had a chance on the power play to tie the game early in the second, but Brampton scored shorthanded for a 3-1 lead. They would score three more times in the period, with a Matt Stanisz power-play goal sandwiched in between, making it a 6-2 game after 40 minutes.

The teams traded goals in the third, with Brandon Marino making it a 7-2 game before Guy Leboeuf answered back less than a minute later to make it 7-3. Neither team scored the rest of the way as the Beast beat the Jackals .

Game 45: Second period flurry costs Jackals on home ice

The Brampton Beast scored three goals in just over three minutes late in the second period to knock off the Jackals, 4-2, Feb. 4 at First Arena.

After Brampton took a 1-0 lead on a bad-angle goal from Lucas Venuto 5:49 into the first period, the Jackals found a lead early in the second. Casey Thrush tied the game with a tap in goal, set up on a cross-ice pass from Charlie Mosey at 2:29. About a minute later, Sebastien Sylvestre buried a feed from Mark Bennett, who had a near breakaway and faked goalie Zach Fucale out of his crease before passing the puck to the middle at 3:43.

The Jackals held that 2-1 lead for much of the period, but then Brampton scored three rapid-fire goals. Chris Leveille tied the game at 15:41, moments after a successful Jackals penalty kill. Chris Auger then scored back-to-back goals at 17:37 and 18:51 to make it 4-2 Beast and the Jackals failed to rally in the third period .

Week Ahead

Game 46: Wed., Feb. 8 at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

Game 47: Fri., Feb. 10 at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

The Jackals and Cincinnati Cyclones meet for the only time this season in a two games in three nights series at U.S. Bank Arena, starting Wednesday night. The teams last played in the 2014-15 season, when the Jackals won three of four matches, including two out of three in Cincinnati.

The Cyclones slumped at the end of January, losing eight of nine games before winning back-to-back games to close out last week, topping Wheeling and Indy. On the season, the Cyclones are 20-21-4-0 and are in fifth place in the South Division with 44 points, seven points behind Greenville. After two games with Elmira, Cincinnati concludes the week with a home match against Fort Wayne and a trip to Toledo.

Cincinnati is 24th in the ECHL at 2.80 goals per game, but they are dangerous in the first period, scoring 46 of their 126 goals in the first 20 minutes. Andrew Yogan leads the Cyclones offense with 31 points (14g, 17a) in 29 games. He has a team-high five game-winning goals and also has nine power-play points (2g, 7a). Shane Walsh is next with 30 points (12g, 18a), 20 of which have come in 27 games since joining Cincinnati from Utah.

In net Michael Houser and Mark Visentin have split the action, appearing in 22 games apiece. Houser is 11-9-1-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. His goals-against ranks fourth in the league and he also has two shutouts on the season. Visentin has a 9-10-1-0 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage with two shutouts.

Game 48: Sat., Feb. 11 at Quad City Mallards, 8:05 p.m.

Game 49: Sun., Feb. 12 at Quad City Mallards, 5:05 p.m.

The Jackals and Quad City Mallards, two former UHL clubs, square off for the first time as ECHL opponents to close out the week Saturday and Sunday at the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois.

After a six-game losing streak at the beginning of January, the Mallards have recovered with wins in four straight games and five of their last six. They are 25-18-0-2 on the season and sit in third place in the Central Division with 52 points, four points clear of Kalamazoo for the final playoff spot in the division. The Mallards open the weekend at home against the K-Wings Friday night before the two games against Elmira.

Quad City has a relatively balanced attack, with five players notching at least 30 points on the season. Sam Warning is the leader with 36 points (15g, 31a) in 41 games. He is tied for the team lead with four game-winning goals. Chris Francis is second on the team with 35 points (16g, 19a) in 36 games. Three players follow with 33 points apiece.

In net, former Jackal C.J. Motte and rookie Adam Vay have split time for the Mallards. Motte, an ECHL All-Star this season, is 13-9-0-0 with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in 24 games. He ranks sixth in the league in goals-against average and is tied for second in save percentage. Vay holds a 12-9-0-2 mark with a 3.34 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage.

