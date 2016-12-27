Jackals Weekly - December 27, 2016 - Vol. 10, No. 12

December 27, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Elmira Jackals News Release





Jackals Weekly Release

Dec. 27, 2016 - Vol. 10, No. 12

Last Week

Thu., Dec. 22 - Jackals vs. Adirondack - OTL, 4-3

Fri., Dec. 23 - Jackals vs. Manchester - L, 5-4

This Week

Wed., Dec. 28 - Jackals at Reading - 7:00 p.m. - Santander Arena

Fri., Dec. 30 - Jackals vs. Norfolk - 7:05 p.m. - First Arena

Sat., Dec. 31 - Jackals at Wheeling - 6:05 p.m. - Wesbanco Arena

Transactions

12/23/2016 Travis Jeke (D) ADD Claimed off waivers

12/22/2016 Cole Martin (D) DEL Suspended by team

12/22/2016 Mike Radja (F) DEL Suspended by team

Need to KnowThe Jackals end 2016 with a three-game week, including the second trip to Reading and the one and only visit to Wheeling on New Year's Eve.Sebastien Sylvestre notched his 100th career ECHL point with a goal Friday against Manchester.Defenseman Greg Amlong scored his first professional goal, a game-tying power-play goal, Thursday vs. Adirondack.

Upcoming Promotions

Zooperstars - Friday, Dec. 30 - 7:05 p.m.

The entertainment group Zooperstars will be at First Arena for the Jackals game against the Norfolk Admirals Dec. 30. The Zooperstars characters will interact with fans and perform special intermission shows between periods.

Week in Review

Milestones

Second-year Jackal Guy Leboeuf skated in his 150th ECHL game Dec. 23 against the Monarchs. 69 of those 150 games have come as a member of the Jackals, where he has 11 points (2g, 9a) and 37 penalty minutes.

Forward Sebastien Sylvestre logged his 100th career ECHL point in the Dec. 23 game against Manchester. He has 15 points in 21 games with the Jackals this season, giving him 48 goals and 52 assists in his ECHL career.

Defenseman Greg Amlong notched his first professional goal Dec. 22 against Adirondack, tying the game with a power-play goal. The rookie's first pro goal came in his 20th career ECHL game.

Milestones

The Jackals have work to do if they want to make a run for the Kelly Cup Playoffs out of the North Division, where the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs. One way to make a run would be to improve on their record inside the North Division. Elmira has played 16 games against their division, but has just a 3-11-2-0 record against the North.

Including this week, 30 of the Jackals' final 46 games will be played against the North Division. That includes the final 12 games of the season between the end of March and beginning of April.

Game 25: Jackals rally in the third, fall to Thunder in overtime

The Jackals overcame a 3-0 deficit to force overtime, but lost to the Adirondack Thunder, 4-3, in OT Dec. 22 at First Arena.

The Thunder built up a 3-0 lead in the first period, scoring three goals in just over seven minutes. Peter MacArthur started it with a deflection goal at 11:31. Alex Fedoseyev struck on a breakaway with five minutes left in the first period and then Gunnar Hughes made it 3-0 at 18:52. The Jackals began the comeback moments later, with Greg Betzold stashing a centering pass from Tyson Fawcett with 27 seconds left in the first.

The Jackals rallied with two more goals in the third period to force overtime. Kyle Rankin tipped Guy Leboeuf's point shot at 10:03 to make it a one-goal game and then Greg Amlong scored his first professional goal on a slap shot from the point for a game-tying power-play goal with 2:15 remaining in regulation. Greg Wolfe won the game with 4.3 seconds to play in overtime on a rebound at the right circle .

Game 26: Kasdorf stops 45 shots, but Jackals lose to Monarchs, 5-4

Jason Kasdorf stopped 45 of 50 Manchester Monarchs stops, but the Jackals never led and Manchester broke a 3-3 tie in the third period to win, 5-4, Dec. 23 at First Arena.

The teams traded goals in the first period, with the Monarchs exiting the first with a 3-2 lead. The Monarchs got goals from Daniel Ciampini at 2:01, Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman at 9:00 and Kevin Morris at 17:57, but those were answered by the Jackals. First it was Kenton Miller on a rebound at 4:22 and then Sebastien Sylvestre scored after a takeaway in the offensive zone at 16:35. The Jackals tied the game in the second on another rebound goal from Miller at 3:40.

Manchester broke the 3-3 tie in the third period with two goals in less than two minutes. Ciampini got both for the Monarchs, giving him a hat trick and giving the Monarchs a 5-3 lead. Charlie Mosey got one of those goals back for the Jackals, but it wasn't enough as the Monarchs held on for the 5-4 win.

Week Ahead

Game 27: Wed., Dec. 28 at Reading Royals, 7:00 p.m.

The Jackals open the final week of 2016 on the road against their North Division rival Reading Royals in the third match of the DeMet's Candy Cup Challenge. The Royals have won the first two matches between the clubs, including the first one at Santander Arena, which came in the season opener Oct. 15.

The Royals have losses in three of their last four games, but did win the final game before the holiday break Dec. 23 against Adirondack. Prior to the last four games, Reading had won eight straight games and the Royals enter the week with a 15-11-1-1 record. At 32 points, they are fourth in the North Division, just two points ahead of Wheeling for the final playoff spot.

Reading is eight in the ECHL scoring 3.46 goals-per game and is led by Chris McCarthy's 25 points (12g, 13a). Olivier Labelle is second with 22 points (11g, 11a), including a league-high six power-play goals. Labelle has three goals in the first two games against Elmira this season.

In goal, Mark Dekanich has appeared in the majority of Reading's games this season, logging 21 appearances and posting a 10-9-1-1 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Drew Fielding has seen action in two games and is 1-0-0-0, allowing two goals on 45 shots against.

Game 28: Fri., Dec. 30 vs. Norfolk Admirals, 7:05 p.m. - Zooperstars

The Jackals play their final home game of 2016 as they host the Norfolk Admirals for the third time this season Friday night at First Arena. The teams split the first two matches they played, which came during the Jackals home opening weekend Oct. 21-22.

The Admirals have three wins in their last five games, with all three wins coming against the South Carolina Stingrays. This stretch has doubled the Admirals' win total on the season, giving them a 6-18-4-0 record and placing them in last place in the South Division with 16 points.

Norfolk is last in the ECHL at 2.25 goals per game. Their new leading scorer, Brenden Walker, hasn't played a game yet for the Admirals after he was acquired in a trade last week. Walker had 18 points (7g, 11a) in 22 games for Rapid City, but that point total leads all Admirals players. T.J. Foster is second with 15 points (6g, 9a), with 10 points coming in just eight games with the Admirals.

In goal, Norfolk's two active goalies have combined for just five games played. Brandon Anderson is 2-0-0 in three appearances with the Admirals, posting a 2.76 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage since being acquired in a trade with Reading. Steven Summerhays, picked up in a trade from Tulsa, is 1-1-0 with a 3.54 goals-against average and an .877 save percentage in his first two games with the Admirals.

Game 29: Sat., Dec. 31 at Wheeling Nailers, 6:05 p.m.

The Jackals match up with their North Division foe Wheeling Nailers to close out 2016 and bring in 2017 on New Year's Eve in Wheeling. It's the first of just three matches between the clubs this year as they don't play again until Mar. 15 in Elmira.

The Nailers won their final two games before the holiday break and are now 14-10-2-0 entering the week. With 30 points, Wheeling trails Reading by two points for the fourth and final playoff spot in from the North Division, although Wheeling enters this week with two fewer games played than Reading.

Wheeling's offense is in the middle of the ECHL, scoring 3.27 goals per game, which ranks 14th in the league. Rookie defenseman Kevin Schulze is the Nailers leading scorer with 23 points (4g, 19a) in 24 games. He ranks fifth in the league among rookies and is tied for third among ECHL defenseman in scoring. Cody Wydo (9g, 11a) and Adam Krause (8g, 12a) are next with 20 points apiece.

In goal, Doug Carr has seen the majority of the action for Wheeling, appearing in 16 games and holding an 8-6-1-0 record with a 3.27 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage. Rookie Sean Maguire has played in five games and is 2-3-0-0 with a 3.59 goal-against average and an .872 save percentage.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.