Jackals Tripped up by Royals on MLK Day
January 16, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Elmira Jackals News Release
READING, PENN. - The Reading Royals (21-13-1-1) scored three goals in the third period to run away with a 6-2 win over the Elmira Jackals (8-22-5-0) Monday afternoon at Santander Arena.
Elmira had a strong start on the road, carrying the momentum of Saturday night's win over the Royals into this match. Sam Povorozniouk opened the scoring just 3:57 into the first period to give the Jackals a quick 1-0 lead. Greg Amlong found Kenton Miller at the right circle, where he sent a shot on goal. Martin Ouellette made the initial save, but punched the rebound to the slot, where Povorozniouk was waiting for his 13th goal of the season and his second in four games with the Jackals.
The Royals battled back as the first period progressed, eventually tying the game on a power-play goal by Matt Willows at 14:08. A few minutes later, Jesper Pettersson took a point shot which was tipped by Justin Crandall at 17:23 to give the Royals a 2-1 lead, which they would not relinquish the rest of the game.
Reading opened up a two-goal lead with another power-play goal as Ryan Penny finished off a back-door pass from Crandall at 7:13 of the second period to make it a 3-1 game. The Jackals picked up a late second period goal to get back within one. Just moments after their power play expired, Tyson Fawcett received a pass from Steven Kaunisto and had a breakaway on goal. Fawcett beat Ouellette with a backhand shot with under 27 seconds left in the period to make it a 3-2 game after two periods. It was Fawcett's second goal of the season and his first goal since Oct. 21.
The Royals ran away with it in the third period. They went ahead by two again at 12:13 when Robbie Czarnik fired home a shot from nearly behind the goal line, just before the net was dislodged. Minutes later, Crandall took advantage of a borderline check behind the Jackals net, which forced a turnover. He finished a pass at the left circle to make it 5-2 and then Steven Swavely added an empty-net goal at 17:06 to make it a 6-2 final.
Upcoming Games:
Friday, January 20th: Elmira Jackals at Manchester Monarchs - 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 21st: Elmira Jackals at Manchester Monarchs - 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 22nd: Elmira Jackals at Manchester Monarchs - 3:00 p.m.
