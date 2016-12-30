Jackals Rebound to Beat Admirals 7-4
December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Elmira Jackals News Release
ELMIRA, N.Y. - The Elmira Jackals (7-16-5-0) scored three goals in the first and three more in the second to sink the Norfolk Admirals (6-19-4-0), 7-4, Friday night at First Arena. Three players notched multi-goal games as the Jackals closed out their home schedule in 2016 with a win.
The Jackals raced out to an early lead on the Admirals in the third match of the season between the teams. Benjamin Dieude-Fauvel broke the ice with a shot from the left point which found a hole through traffic. Dieude-Fauvel's goal, his first of the season, was assisted by Kyle Rankin and Justin Kea at 2:47 to give the Jackals a 1-0 lead.
Later in the first back-to-back goals expanded the Jackals lead to 3-0. Kea got credit for the first one, poking home a loose puck in the crease at 9:16, with Rankin and Dieude-Fauvel assisting. Less than a minute later, a similar looking play gave the Jackals a 3-0 lead, with Dieude-Fauvel also poking home a free puck in the crease at 9:52. Matt Lane and Mark Bennett picked up assists on Dieude-Fauvel's second goal of the night.
In a strong second period, the Jackals opened up a four-goal lead, scoring three unanswered goals after logging the first 12 shots on goal of the period. Rankin opened the second-period scoring, firing home a rebound at the left circle at 6:22. Sebastien Sylvestre and Kea got the assists after their initial shots were stopped by Brandon Anderson.
Two and a half minutes later Mark Bennett put the Jackals back up by three with a rebound goal of his own. After Charlie Mosey and Matt Lane forced a turnover, Lane fired a left circle shot, which was saved by Anderson, but Bennett popped the rebound to his stick and scored while being hauled down from behind to give the Jackals a 5-2 lead.
A few minutes after that, with the Jackals on their second power play, Justin Kea batted in his second goal of the night, and fifth of the season, at 11:30 of the second to put Elmira up 6-2.
The Admirals made a game of it in the third, getting back-to-back goals to start the period to pull within two, but Mark Bennett scored his second goal of the night on a deflection from the left circle at 11:58 off a shot from Ian Young to send the Jackals to a 7-4 win.
Upcoming Games:
Saturday, December 31st: Elmira Jackals at Wheeling Nailers - 6:05 p.m.
Friday, January 6th: Elmira Jackals at Norfolk Admirals - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 7th: Elmira Jackals at Norfolk Admiral - 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, January 10th: Elmira Jackals at Adirondack Thunder - 7:00 p.m.
Friday, January 13th: Elmira Jackals vs. Reading Royals - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, January 14th: Elmira Jackals vs. Reading Royals - 7:05 p.m.
