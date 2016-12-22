Jackals Rally from 3-0 Deficit, Lose in OT to Thunder

December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Elmira Jackals News Release





ELMIRA, N.Y. - December 23, 2016 - The Elmira Jackals (6-14-5-0) rallied from a 3-0 first-period deficit and scored twice in the third period to force overtime, but lost to the Adirondack Thunder (15-6-2-3), 4-3, in overtime Thursday night at First Arena. The Jackals extended their home point streak to five games (2-0-3-0) with the result.

In a high-scoring first period, the Thunder opened a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes. The scoring started 11:31 into the game as Peter MacArthur deflected a point shot past Jackals goalie Andy Iles to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Four and a half minutes later, Greg Wolfe fired a lead pass to Alex Fedoseyev for a breakaway. He zipped a shot from the slot to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead with five minutes left in the period.

Adirondack's lead would swell to three late in the first period when Gunnar Hughes capitalized on a Jackals defensive zone turnover. Dennis Kravchenko took the puck away for the Thunder, then showed patience at the left circle, eventually sending the puck to the front where Hughes found it and scored with 1:08 to play in the first.

The Jackals swung the momentum in their favor a few moments later, scoring with 27 seconds left in the first. Tyson Fawcett raced around the net and sent a wraparound pass to the far post, where Greg Betzold slammed it in for his fifth goal of the season.

After a scoreless second period, the Jackals needed to overcome a two-goal deficit in the third and they did just that. Kyle Rankin pulled Elmira within one on a nifty deflection in the slot. Mark Bennett went to work behind the net and moved toward the left circle. He sent a pass to Guy Leboeuf, who fired a point shot which Rankin deflected for his fourth goal of the season at 10:03.

The Jackals search for a tying goal continued until they received a late power play. After extended offensive zone time, the puck worked its way back to the center point, where Greg Amlong fired a slap shot which found its way through traffic, tying the score at three with 2:15 left in regulation. It was Amlong's first professional goal and it set up overtime for the second time this season between the teams.

Adirondack opened on a 4-on-3 power play, but failed to score and the game would hit the final 10 seconds of overtime still deadlocked at three. Patch Alber took a left circle shot that deflected off the glass behind the net and eventually pinballed back to the right circle, where Greg Wolfe chipped it home to give the Thunder the 4-3 overtime win.

Don't miss a minute of the action with Jackals season tickets! Call (607) 734-7825 or visit jackalshockey.com to order your season tickets today!

Follow the Jackals at www.jackalshockey.com, on Facebook, Twitter (@JackalsHockey) and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.

Group tickets are a great way to entertain employees, co-workers, clients, friends and family. For more information on discounted group tickets and a list of group benefits, call (607) 734-7825 or visit http://www.jackalshockey.com/groups/.

Officially licensed Elmira Jackals replica team jerseys, apparel and headwear can be purchased online at: http://www.jackalshockey.com/

# # #

Upcoming Games:

Friday, December 23rd: Elmira Jackals vs. Manchester Monarchs - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28th: Elmira Jackals at Reading Royals - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 30th: Elmira Jackals vs. Norfolk Admirals - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 31st: Elmira Jackals at Wheeling Nailers - 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.