Jackals Edged by Thunder

January 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Elmira Jackals News Release





ELMIRA, N.Y. -The Adirondack Thunder (21-13-4-3) scored two power-play goals, including one late in the third period, and overcame a pair of one-goal deficits to squeeze past the Elmira Jackals (9-28-5-0), 3-2, Sunday evening at First Arena. It was the third time this week the Jackals entered the third tied, but they didn't come away with a win or a point in any of the games.

Looking to bounce back from a loss to the Thunder Saturday night, the Jackals played a strong first period. They found a 1-0 lead 6:55 into the game, with Sebastien Sylvestre depositing a pass from Greg Betzold. Betzold took the puck into the trapezoid, but instead of skating to the right wing circle, he sent a back pass to Sylvestre at the left circle, which caught goalie Drew Fielding off guard and Sylvestre finished it for his 13th goal of the season.

The Thunder knotted the game later in the period, capitalizing on their longest sustained pressure in the offensive zone. Greg Wolfe sent a pass to Mikkel Aagaard in the slot and he wristed one past Jason Kasdorf at 12:05, tying the game 1-1 in the first period.

The Jackals took their second one-goal lead of the game in the second period, when Betzold converted on a rebound at 5:38. Sylvestre and Guy Leboeuf picked up the assists on Betzold's seventh goal of the season and second in two nights against Adirondack.

Elmira again couldn't hold onto the lead, as the Thunder pulled even with a power-play goal. Alex Wall moved a pass to the right circle, where Stepan Falkovsky stepped into a one-timer for his eight goal of the season at 16:16.

The 6-foot-7 defenseman wasn't done there. With the game tied late in the third period, the Thunder received a power play and it was again Falkovsky who ripped home a shot at 15:35, putting the Thunder ahead for good, 3-2. It's was Falkovsky's fifth goal against the Jackals and fourth in the home-and-home series. The Jackals had a late power play of their own, but couldn't capitalize and they finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage, while the Thunder were 2-for-5.

# # #

