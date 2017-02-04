Jackals Blasted by Beast

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO- The Brampton Beast (23-15-2-3) scored four second period goals and rolled to a 7-3 win over the Elmira Jackals (9-30-5-0) Friday night at the Powerade Centre. The teams will complete a three-in-three series Saturday night at First Arena in Elmira.

After Sebastien Sylvestre hit an early post for the Jackals, the Beast took the lead in the second half of the first period. On their second power play of the night, the Beast capitalized at 14:16 with David Pacan, who scored the game-winning goal with 4.1 seconds left in regulation Thursday night, tapping in a diagonal pass from Brandon Marino.

The Beast took a 2-0 lead a few minutes later when Luc-Olivier Blain and Connor Crisp went to work on the forecheck in the Jackals zone. Blain prevailed with the puck in the left corner, circled behind the net for a wraparound, which was initially stopped by Jason Kasdorf. Blain popped in the rebound at 18:28 for a 2-0 Beast advantage.

The Jackals gathered some momentum in the final minute of the first period. Sylvestre took the puck away in the right corner of the Jackals offensive zone. He passed it to Matt Lane, who took a slot shot, which was blocked in front, but the rebound went to Greg Betzold who roofed one under the crossbar from near the crease with 38 seconds remaining in the first, getting the Jackals within one after the first period.

Elmira had a chance to tie the game with an early power play in the second, but that backfired as Brampton scored a shorthanded goal on a tip in by Brandon MacLean at 5:33 for a 3-1 lead. Less than two minutes later David Vallorani made it 4-1 Brampton.

Later in the period, the Jackals power play finally converted as Matt Stanisz hammered in a shot from the center point for his first goal with the Jackals. Sylvestre and Greg Amlong picked up the assists to make it a 4-2 game at 11:56.

The Beast responded with back-to-back goals after spending close to two minutes in the Jackals zone. Vallorani and Pacan both scored their second goals of the night less than a minute apart to give Brampton a 6-2 lead heading into the third period.

The teams traded goals in the third period. Brandon Marino deflected home a shot at 6:10 for the Beast. Guy Leboeuf responded less than a minute later with a wrist shot from the left point at 6:54, which made it a 7-3 final .

