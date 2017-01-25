Jackals Blanked by Komets

January 25, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Elmira Jackals News Release





ELMIRA, N.Y. -The Elmira Jackals (9-25-5-0) returned home to face the Fort Wayne Komets (23-13-4-0), but had all 28 shots on goal turned aside by Garrett Bartus as the Komets won, 1-0, Wednesday at First Arena. It was the first match up in two seasons between the Jackals and Komets.

The Jackals played a strong first period, but couldn't find an ice-breaking goal in the first period. They had two early power plays, but came up empty on both as they outshot Fort Wayne 14-8 in the opening 20 minutes.

Nothing changed in the second period, as the teams played to a 0-0 draw after 40 minutes, with both Bartus and Andy Iles turning aside 10 shots in the middle frame, sending the game into the third period all square.

Fort Wayne took it to the Jackals in the third period, but Iles kept it an even game late into regulation. The Komets finally broke through at 16:32 for the game's only goal. Komets forward Devin Mantha took the puck at the right circle and got down low for a shot, which was stopped by Iles. As Iles was searching for the rebound he was knocked down by a teammate and Mason Baptista collected the puck and sent a spin-around, no-look shot towards the net, which went into the open cage for a 1-0 Komets lead.

The Jackals had two late chances to tie the game, but Bartus turned aside both en route to a 28-save shutout, his second shutout of the season.

Upcoming Games:

Friday, January 27th: Elmira Jackals vs. Fort Wayne Komets - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 28th: Elmira Jackals at Adirondack Thunder - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 29th: Elmira Jackals vs. Adirondack Thunder - 4:05 p.m.

Thursday, February 2nd: Elmira Jackals at Brampton Beast - 7:15 p.m.

Friday, February 3rd: Elmira Jackals at Brampton Beast - 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, February 4th: Elmira Jackals vs. Brampton Beast

