Jackals Add Forward Sam Povorozniouk

January 9, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Elmira Jackals News Release





ELMIRA, N.Y. - The Elmira Jackals, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans, proudly celebrating our 10th season in the ECHL, announced today that forward Sam Povorozniouk has been loaned to the Jackals by the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Povorozniouk, 21, has spent parts of his rookie season with the Wolves and the Missouri Mavericks. He hasn't appeared in a game for the Wolves, but in 27 games with the Mavericks, the Northbrook, Illinois native has 18 points (11g, 7a). During his time in Missouri, Povorozniouk was tied for the team lead with 11 goals, including two game-winning goals. He also chipped in with seven power-play points (1g, 6a).

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound forward played his junior hockey in both the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Last year, Povorozniouk scored a career-high 39 goals and had 62 points for Saint John in his one year in the QMJHL. In 249 career OHL games for the Saginaw Spirit, Kingston Frontenacs and Windsor Spitfires he totaled 121 points (47g, 74a). Povorozniouk also spent one season in the USHL with the Chicago Steel in 2010-11, appearing in 28 games.

In a corresponding transaction, the Jackals have released defenseman Travis Jeke, who appeared in three games for the Jackals.

Group tickets are a great way to entertain employees, co-workers, clients, friends and family. For more information on discounted group tickets and a list of group benefits, call (607) 734-7825 or visit http://www.jackalshockey.com/groups/.

Don't miss a minute of the action with Jackals season tickets! Call (607) 734-7825 or visit jackalshockey.com to order your season tickets today!

Follow the Jackals at www.jackalshockey.com, on Facebook, Twitter (@JackalsHockey) and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.

Officially licensed Elmira Jackals replica team jerseys, apparel and headwear can be purchased online at: http://www.jackalshockey.com/

# # #

Upcoming Games:

Tuesday, January 10th: Elmira Jackals at Adirondack Thunder - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 13th: Elmira Jackals vs. Reading Royals - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 14th: Elmira Jackals vs. Reading Royals - 7:05 p.m.

Monday, January 16th: Elmira Jackals at Reading Royals - 1:00 p.m.

Friday, January 20th: Elmira Jackals at Manchester Monarchs - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 21st: Elmira Jackals at Manchester Monarchs - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 22nd: Elmira Jackals at Manchester Monarchs - 3:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.