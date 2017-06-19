Jabari Henry Named American Association\\"s Point Streak Player of The Week

News Release

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries are excited to announce that outfielder Jabari Henry has been named the American Association's Pointstreak Player of the Week for June, 19th 2017.

Henry hit .469 (15-for-32) with two doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBI during his impressive week at the plate.

The Birds lead-off batter began his week on a quiet note, going 0-for-3 with a walk, but picked up an RBI and two runs scored in the 8-2 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on June 12th. Over the next three games against the Railcats, Henry went 8-for-13 (.615 AVG) with a double, a homer, three RBI and three runs scored.

He continued his hot streak into the weekend series down in Cleburne, TX where he went 7-for-16 (.438 AVG) with a double, two homers and seven RBI.

The first-year Canary wrapped up his big weekend on a high-note, going 5-for-6 with a double and a homer in the series finale against the Railroaders. Henry tied the game up at 5-5 in the top of the 9th inning when he hit a two-run home run (4) over the left-field wall. The game remained tied until the top of the 11th inning when B.J. Guinn reached base on a one out walk. Dan Motl survived a 13 pitch at-bat before singling into center field to put two men on base for Henry, who roped a two-run double off the wall in left to put the Birds back in front for good at 7-5.

On the season, the Orlando, Florida native is hitting .349 with four doubles, four homers and 13 RBI. 2017 marks his first season with the Sioux Falls Canaries, and his first at the Independent level.

Prior to joining the American Association, Henry spent parts of five seasons in the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels minor league systems. He reached the Double-A level in 2015 and 2016, appearing in 192 games with the Jackson Generals and the Arkansas Travelers, collecting 55 extra-base hits while scoring 76 runs. The hard-hitting Henry entered the 2017 season with a .244 career batting average with 90 doubles and 74 home runs in five minor league seasons.

Henry is the first Canaries player to be named the American Association's Pointstreak Player of the Week in 2017.

With the win on Sunday, the Sioux Falls Canaries improved their overall record to 13-16 on the season. The Birds wrapped up their third consecutive series win, and secured their first series sweep of the 2017 season. The Canaries are 8-2 over their last 10 games, and are currently on their second three-game winning streak over the last seven days.

The Canaries return home on Monday, June 19th when they open up a three-game series against their North Division rivals, the St. Paul Saints. Come out to the Birdcage early on Monday night for Coca-Cola Monday. Fans will enjoy $1 hotdogs and $1 Coca-Cola products all game long. RHP Miles Nordgren (1-1, 4.61 ERA) will make his 6th start of the season in the series opener against St. Paul Saints starting pitcher Mark Hamburger (4-1, 3.14 ERA).

The Birdcage gates open at 6:00 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. For information on single game tickets, contact the Canaries Ticket office at (605).336.606 or visit sfcanaries.com for more information

