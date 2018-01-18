Izmirlian Loaned to Quad City & Soumelidis to Adirondack

News Release

Izmirlian and Soumelidis become 10th and 11th players loaned to ECHL

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem announced Wednesday that center Chris Izmirlian has been loaned to the Quad City Mallards of the ECHL, and left winger Stathis Soumelidis has been loaned to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

Izmirlian, 25, has played 10 games for the Mayhem since being traded to Macon from Knoxville on December 19th. In his short time in Macon, he has five goals, 13 assists and 18 points, and he was named Warrior Player of the Week for January 8-14. In 25 games between the Mayhem and Ice Bears this season, the 5-10, 181-pound center has eight goals, 22 assists and 30 points - ranking sixth in the SPHL in points and third in assists. This is the first time Izmirlian has been loaned to the ECHL in his career.

Soumelidis, 24, is in his second season with the Mayhem and his also taking his first regular season trip to the ECHL. The 6-2, 220-pound winger is in the midst of a career year, as he has 12 goals, 14 assists and 26 points in 28 games this season. He had 10 goals, 10 assists and 20 points in 45 games last season after recording two points in 23 games for the Mississippi RiverKings in his rookie season.

IN OTHER NEWS

The Mayhem have signed center Jimmy Soper to a contract. Soper, 22, has played the last three games on a three-game tryout, and in three games, he has one goal. Prior to his time in Macon, Soper had 11 goals, 10 assists and 21 points over 15 games for the Danville Dashers of the Federal Hockey League.

The Mayhem are at home for two games against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, January 19th and Saturday, January 20th.

