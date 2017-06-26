Ivan Pineyro Named Pitcher of the Week

News Release

Jackson, Tenn. - Jackson's Ivan Pineyro was named Pitcher of the Week by the Southern League Monday after turning in a stellar performance for the Generals in a win over Jacksonville Sunday night. Pineyro is the third weekly award winner for the Generals this season, and the first pitcher to take home an honor.

In his first start of the Second Half, Pineyro matched a career-best with 12 strikeouts Sunday evening. He went seven shutout innings versus Jacksonville, allowing just three singles and no walks. Alex Yarbrough singled to lead off the game, but Pineyro quickly induced a double play and the Shrimp were mostly silent after that. The righty retired 19 batters in a row before a pair of two-out singles in the seventh. It was his first start since May 22.

Overall, Pineyro has pitched at three levels for the Diamondbacks in 2017. With Jackson, he is 6-0 with a 1.95 ERA in 12 games (four starts). He has 43 strikeouts and just three walks in 37 innings of work.

This is the first weekly honor for Pineyro, who is in his seventh professional season and first with Arizona. Previously, he had pitched with Washington, Chicago (NL) and Miami. The Generals are the third Southern League team for Pineyro, who has also played with Tennessee and Jacksonville.

The 12 strikeouts for Pineyro matched a season-high for Jackson pitchers, following Taylor Clarke's dozen against Jacksonville in May. Jackson had a pair of Player of the Week winners the first three weeks of the season from Colin Walsh (April 6-16) and Jamie Westbrook (April 24-30).

