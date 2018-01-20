It\\"s Official: Newport Gulls 2018 Schedule

News Release

NEWPORT, R.I. - The New England Collegiate Baseball Commissioner's Office has officially released this summer's schedule. The league's 13 teams, will compete in 44 regular season games beginning on Tuesday, June 5th and concluding on Wednesday, August 1st. Playoffs are set to begin on Thursday, August 3rd.

The Newport Gulls kick off their season on 6/5 at Southern Division foe New Bedford, returning for the home opener the following night against the Mystic Schooners. June 6th will be the Gulls first taste of the newly renovated playing surface at Cardines Field and is sure to be an exciting event as this will be Manager Mike Coombs first time back in Newport after his retirement following the 2015 season.

Newport's first meeting with their in-state rival Ocean State Waves will be played on enemy territory the first Saturday of the season, June 9th. The first installment of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority's Pell Bridge Series at Cardines Field comes on Friday, June 29th after a second meeting at Old Mountain Field (South Kingston, R.I.) is scheduled for 2018's Summer Solstice- Thursday, June 21.

On Monday, June 25th the Gulls will welcome 2017's NECBL Champion, Valley Blue Sox (Holyoke, MA) to the City by the Sea. Valley will be hosting this year's All- Star Weekend July on 29 & 30.

Notorious for creating fun and exciting events for the whole family to enjoy, make sure to mark your calendars as the Gulls Front Office, led by President & General Manager Chuck Paiva, have the Fourth of July and Friday the 13th (7/13) to work with in 2018.

All Newport Gulls Home Games are played on Monday, Wednesday, & Friday at 6:35PM at Cardines Field.

The Newport Gulls, members of the 13-team New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL), are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded as the Rhode Island Gulls in 1998 in Cranston, R.I., before moving to Newport in 2001. In addition to recruiting, fielding, and developing a team of the nation's top collegiate baseball athletes and attracting 50,000 fans annually to Cardines Field, the predominantly volunteer organization strives to benefit the youth of Newport County via summer camps, reading programs, fundraisers, scholarships, and charitable donations - totaling over $1 million since 2001. The Gulls are six-time champions of the NECBL - the winningest franchise in league history - and were ranked as the overall No. 1 summer collegiate baseball team in the country by Perfect Game USA in 2012.

