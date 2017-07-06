News Release

ST. PAUL, MN - This is a homestand filled with rivalries as the St. Paul Saints welcome two of their North Division foes to town. Whether you're a fan of Homer or Flanders, Bacon or Sausage or the biggest rivalry of them all: Tupac vs. Biggie it's time to throw down during the Saints weeklong homestand from July 10-16.

The homestand gets started with a four-game showdown with the Sioux Falls Canaries on Monday, July 10 at 7:05 p.m. Over the past two seasons the Variety Show Monday's, presented by Metropolitan State University, have become fan favorites. We won't serve you any Cold Pizza, but we'll give you our First Take as former ESPN host and Saints pitcher (that's right he pitched in two games for the Saints in 2005) will entertain the crowd with his witty ad lib style as the guest emcee. Local country artist, and host of the popular KFAN Power Trip morning show, Chris Hawkey, is also no stranger to Saints fans. No, he never donned a uniform, threw a pitch or stepped up to the plate, but he's performed on several occasions at Saints events. He may be a Good Liar, but our Favorite Song comes from his Country Underneath Album and he will play a few tunes between innings.

It's become one of the most uncomfortable days during Saints games and Tuesday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. won't be any different. Whether you've tumbled up or down the Stairs (our GM Derek Sharrer knows this all too well), slipped on a patch of ice during the winter (yep, our graceful GM again) or laughed so hard you wet yourself (we have no proof our GM did this, but it's a pretty safe bet) come on out and share your experiences with other people just like you on Awkward Tuesday presented by Mississippi Market Natural Foods Co-Op.

It's the last weekday afternoon game of the season on Wednesday, July 12 at 1:05 p.m. If you're someone who falls asleep at work like Homer, doesn't believe rules are for you like Bart or runs a business all by yourself like Apu Nahasapeemapetilon then tell your boss to Eat Your Shorts because you're headed to the Saints game as we celebrate 30 years of The Simpsons. Many people know the Simpsons as a 30-minute animated show, but it actually got its start on the Tracey Ullman Show on April 19, 1987 with "Good Night" during episode three of Ullman's variety show. Bring out your saxophone and play some tunes during Walser Wednesday's with the craziest tailgate party around.

