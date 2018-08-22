It's Chicago Wolves Day on August 25 at Arlington Park

GLENVIEW, Ill. - As part of the Chicago Wolves' 25th anniversary season, Arlington International Racecourse has proclaimed Saturday, Aug. 25, as Chicago Wolves Day at the legendary racetrack.

Doors open at noon and the first race begins at 1:20 p.m. for this day-long celebration, which features Wolves mascot Skates, live music, a hockey dress-up race after Race 4 and additional Wolves-related activities throughout the afternoon that include the chance to see several of the oversized goalie masks that made their debut on The Magnificent Mile last week.

The Chicago Wolves Cup will be up for grabs during Race 6 and everyone is invited to enter the drawing to win a suite for a 2018-19 Wolves home game.

"We value our relationships with our community partners and look forward to welcoming the Chicago Wolves and their fans to Arlington," said Howard Sudberry, Arlington's senior director of marketing and communications. "The Wolves are a great Family Day partner of ours and we are proud to play host to their staff and, of course, their tremendous fan base."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Arlington International Racecourse to create a great experience for both racing fans and Wolves fans," said Wolves president Mike Gordon.

General admission for the day is $8 online and $4 for children, but the Wolves are throwing a free party for Season Ticket Members that represents one of the many benefits provided for those who own a season-ticket plan. Fans interested in joining the fun and acquiring one of the team's season-ticket plans - featuring everything from the full-season Alpha Wolf to the flexible 10 game plans -- should visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES to learn how to earn an invitation to the party.

The four-time league champion Wolves host their 25th home opener on Saturday, Oct. 13, against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena. To arrange a group outing or set up a suite for any of the team's 38 regular-season home games, call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

