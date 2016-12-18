It's About to Get Ugly in Titan Town
December 21, 2016 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danbury Titans News Release
UGLY SWEATER NIGHT
Wednesday, December 28th please join us for Ugly Sweater Night as the Titans take on the Cornwall Nationals from Canada!
Wear the ugly sweater your mom, girlfriend, grandmother or coworker got you for the holidays!
SPECIAL: $5 for 16oz Draft Beer or Soda & Hotdog! (One per fan)
Titans are in the holiday spirit and Santa has asked for one thing this Christmas...
MORE GOALS!
Check out our Facebook to see the video!
WEEKEND RECAP
TITANS TRUMP SAINTS IN BACK TO BACK ROAD GAMES
12.16 .16 - 12.18.16
The Titans hit the road this weekend to take on the Saint Clair Shores Fighting Saints. A great weekend for the Titans as they return to Titan Town with two wins! A big weekend for Alex Johnson and Taylor Bourne, and a penalty shot save from Niktia Ivandikov helped the Titans overpower the saints !
Click here for the full story!
MEET THE TITANS
MARTIN UHNAK
We sat down Titans forward, Martin Uhnak, to find our more about him.
Uhnak is from Nitra, Slovakia. He previously played for the Dayton Demolition.
Jersey Number: 8
Height: 5'9
Shoots: Lefty
Favorite Hockey Moment: Beating team USA at quarterfinals at the World Juniors Championship
Favorite Show: Ray Donovan & Suits
Favorite Food: Slovakian / Mexican
Favorite Musician: Coldplay
Favorite Player: Martin St. Louis
Favorite Place in Danbury: Danbury Ice Arena
Fun Fact About Yourself: European Ball Hockey Champion
What would you be doing if you weren't playing hockey? Soccer Agent
