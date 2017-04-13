Isotopes Win 9-7 in Reno Behind Seven-Run Sixth Inning

News Release

The Isotopes rallied from a four-run deficit Wednesday night behind a seven-run sixth inning to defeat the Reno Aces, 9-7, at Greater Nevada Field.

Albuquerque recorded 15 hits on the night, 12 of which came after the fifth inning. Noel Cuevas, Rafael Ynoa and Ryan Hanigan each collected three hits to lead the attack.

Reno took an early lead with a two-run home run from Christian Walker in the opening frame. The Isotopes got one run back in the second inning, but the Aces hit a pair of solo home runs in the fourth and added another run in the fifth to go up, 5-1.

Albuquerque's bats awoke in the sixth inning, sending 12 batters to the plate as they compiled seven runs and eight hits in the frame. Cuevas got the offense started with a two-run home run to left, his second round tripper of the season. Two batters later, Ynoa began a streak of seven straight hits for the Isotopes with a single to right. Hanigan followed with an RBI double and later scored the tying run on Daniel Castro's single up the middle. Raimel Tapia put Albuquerque ahead, 6-5, lining a single to center to bring home Castro from second base. The final two runs of the inning came on RBI singles from Rosell Herrera and Pat Valaika.

The Isotopes added another run in the eighth on Herrera's RBI double, but the Aces scored two of their own that inning to cut the lead to two. Reno attempted to rally again in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases with two outs, but Matt Carasiti was able to strikeout Carlos Rivero to seal the victory. The save was Carasiti's third of the year while starting pitcher Matt Flemer picked up his first win.

The Isotopes and Aces play the third game of their series Thursday night in Reno. Zach Jemiola (1-0, 7.94) will make his second start for Albuquerque, while Reno sends fellow right-hander Matt Koch (0-0, 9.00) to the hill. The game is slated to get underway from Greater Nevada Field at 7:35 p.m.?

