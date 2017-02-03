Isotopes to Hold 15th Annual Job Fair February 11

The Albuquerque Isotopes and Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will be holding their 15th annual Job Fair next Saturday, February 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes' Job Fair has attracted hundreds of people looking for game-day, seasonal employment at Isotopes Park.

Once again, the Isotopes and Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will interview candidates for a variety of exciting positions for the 2017 season. All interested applicants should enter the ballpark on the third base side. The following openings will be available:

Isotopes

Spectra Food Services and Hospitality

Access Controller

Bartender

Bag Checker

Cashier

Bat Boy

Catering Runner

Cleaning Crew

Catering Supervisor

Fun Zone Attendant

Concession Stand Leader

Grounds Crew

Concession Supervisor

Parking Attendant

Cook

Program Seller

Dishwasher

Promotions Crew

Prep Cook

Security

Security Personnel

Store

Warehouse Worker

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Usher

All of those interested in attending are encouraged to print and fill out an application before arriving in order to expedite the process. Applications and job descriptions can be found at abqisotopes.com.

The Isotopes 15th Season begins Thursday, April 6 with a five-game series against the Salt Lake Bees at Isotopes Park.

