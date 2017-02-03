Isotopes to Hold 15th Annual Job Fair February 11
February 3, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes and Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will be holding their 15th annual Job Fair next Saturday, February 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes' Job Fair has attracted hundreds of people looking for game-day, seasonal employment at Isotopes Park.
Once again, the Isotopes and Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will interview candidates for a variety of exciting positions for the 2017 season. All interested applicants should enter the ballpark on the third base side. The following openings will be available:
Isotopes
Spectra Food Services and Hospitality
Access Controller
Bartender
Bag Checker
Cashier
Bat Boy
Catering Runner
Cleaning Crew
Catering Supervisor
Fun Zone Attendant
Concession Stand Leader
Grounds Crew
Concession Supervisor
Parking Attendant
Cook
Program Seller
Dishwasher
Promotions Crew
Prep Cook
Security
Security Personnel
Store
Warehouse Worker
Ticket Seller
Ticket Taker
Usher
All of those interested in attending are encouraged to print and fill out an application before arriving in order to expedite the process. Applications and job descriptions can be found at abqisotopes.com.
The Isotopes 15th Season begins Thursday, April 6 with a five-game series against the Salt Lake Bees at Isotopes Park.
