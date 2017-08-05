Isotopes Shut out Express in 10 Innings

News Release

Three Isotopes pitchers combined for 10 scoreless innings Friday night as Albuquerque (57-55) shut the Round Rock Express (51-61), 1-0, at Dell Diamond. The Isotopes are now 6-6 in extra-inning contests this season and move to one game back of Salt Lake in the Pacific Southern Division.

Catcher Tony Wolters broke the scoreless contest in the top of the 10th with an RBI triple to center, scoring Tom Murphy from first base. Wolters went 3-for-4 at the plate in his second game since joining the Isotopes from Colorado.

Right-hander Austin House sent the Express down in order in the bottom of the 10th to secure the victory and pick up his third save of the year. Reliever Matt Flemer earned his sixth win after tossing three scoreless frames.

Starting pitcher Sam Howard recorded another strong outing for the Isotopes, retiring 18 of the 21 batters he faced in six innings. The southpaw limited the Express to two hits and one walk while also striking out four batters. Howard has not allowed a run in his last 13.1 innings dating back to July 22.

The Isotopes and Express are back in action Saturday night from Dell Diamond. Lefty Ryan Carpenter (7-7, 4.26) will go for his team-leading eighth win of the season for Albuquerque. Round Rock has not announced a starting pitcher. The game is slated to get underway at 6:05 p.m.

