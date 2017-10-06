Isotopes Nominated for Three MiLBY Awards

News Release

Green Chile Cheeseburger Night Highlights Nominations

The Albuquerque Isotopes have been nominated for three 2017 MiLBY Awards as announced by Minor League Baseball on Friday. The Isotopes Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night is in the running for Promo of the Year, infielder Ryan McMahon is a candidate for the Top Offensive Player, and first baseman Ryan Howard's walk-off home run from Aug. 30 is among the choices for Top Home Run of 2017.

Fans will decide the winner for each MiLBY Award by voting on MiLB.com. Voting will conclude on Friday, Oct. 20 with the winners being announced from Oct. 24 through Nov. 2.

Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night was the hottest promotion in franchise history as well as the biggest food fight in baseball when the Isotopes transformed in to the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers and hosted the Fresno Tacos on June 16 at Isotopes Park. The Lab became the "The Grill" with players wearing special jerseys and green chile cheeseburgers were served throughout the concourse. The Green Chile Cheeseburgers merchandise was a hit not only in the Albuquerque community, but nationally with thousands of online orders placed and shipments sent to all 50 states and several countries.

McMahon was one of the best hitters in Minor League Baseball this season, hitting .355 (167-for-470) between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque, recording the third-best OPS in the Minors at .986. The 22-year-old from Yorba Linda, Calif. made his Isotopes debut on June 1 and batted .374 (108-for-289) in 70 games for Albuquerque. McMahon also compiled 31 multi-hit games, 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 56 RBI during his time with the Isotopes.

Howard's walk-off home run came in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the Reno Aces at Isotopes Park. With the game tied 4-4 in the eighth inning, Howard crushed a two-run shot to center to give the Isotopes a 6-4 victory and kept Albuquerque's playoff hopes alive. The home run was also the 497th of Howard's professional career.?

