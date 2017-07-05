ISOTOPES\\" McMAHON RECOGNIZED AS PLAYER OF THE MONTH

News Release

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Following a vote of Pacific Coast League field managers, Albuquerque Isotopes' infielder Ryan McMahon has been elected the League's Player of the Month for June, the League office announced Wednesday. McMahon, along with winners from other leagues, will be presented with an award from Minor League Baseball in recognition of his performance last month.

In his first month at Triple-A, McMahon paced the PCL with 50 hits, 21 extra-base hits and 85 total bases, the latter two totals also besting Minor League Baseball. He additionally placed second in the league in batting average (.427, 50-for-117), while hitting seven home runs with 28 RBI and 22 runs in 27 games. McMahon reached base at a .457 clip, slugged .726, accumulating a 1.184 OPS, the third highest mark in the league.

McMahon, who started the year with Double-A Hartford before joining the Isotopes on June 1, hit his first Triple-A homer on June 14 in a win over Fresno. The following night, he launched two home runs, part of a four-hit, four-RBI game in another win over the Grizzlies. He belted his fourth and fifth homers a game later, collecting seven RBI, a single-game total that has only been matched by three other PCL players this year. McMahon's efforts led to him being named the PCL Player of the Week for the period of June 12-18, hitting for both average (.593) and power (1.296 slugging) during the week. The California native's homer barrage came in the middle of a 13-game hitting streak in which he batted .526 (30-for-57). All told, he had at least one hit in 23-of-27 games during the month.

The 22-year-old entered the season as Colorado's No. 9 prospect, according to Baseball America, after getting selected by the Rockies in the second round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft. He was named a mid- and postseason All-Star in each of 2014 and 2015 with Asheville (Single-A, South Atlantic League) and Modesto (Single-A, California League), respectively. McMahon hit .326 (59-for-181) with a .926 OPS in 49 games with the Yard Goats prior to his promotion.

