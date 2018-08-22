Isotopes Drop Second in a Row to Chihuahuas
August 22, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Twenty-two of the Isotopes (59-69) final 23 batters were retired as Albuquerque fell to the Chihuahuas (75-52), 7-2, on Wednesday evening in El Paso.
The Isotopes offense connected on just three hits on the night with none coming after the second inning.
Albuquerque's two runs both came in the first frame. The first run was scored on an El Paso error and the second crossed the plate as a result of a Noel Cuevas RBI single.
On the mound, Isotopes starter Sam Howard fell to 3-7 on the season. The southpaw allowed six runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking two. The home run ball plagued Howard as El Paso connected on three round-trippers during the game off of the left-hander.
The Isotopes and Chihuahuas wrap up their brief three-game set on Thursday when Peter Lambert toes the rubber for Albuquerque. First pitch from Southwest University Park in the series finale is set for 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 22, 2018
- Early Deficit Little Problem for Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Isotopes Drop Second in a Row to Chihuahuas - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Round Rock Takes Series with 7-4 Win against Nashville - Round Rock Express
- Barreto's Big Night Not Enough for Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- Dodgers Even Series with 5-2 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- 'Birds Grab Early Lead, But Can't Hang On - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Cakes Edge Redbirds to Move Above .500 - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Dodgers Elude Chasers, 5-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Vegas Slugs Way to Victory over Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (67-60) at Round Rock Express (58-69) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes at Tacoma - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (76-51) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (63-63) - Memphis Redbirds
- Paul Ferguson to Celebrate "Home Run For Life" with OKC Dodgers Friday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Rainiers Edged By Aces In Extras, 3-2 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Fresno smothers Sacramento 9-2 in series opener - Fresno Grizzlies
- Bourjos homers in loss to Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Isotopes Drop Second in a Row to Chihuahuas
- Three-Game Winning Streak Comes to An End in El Paso
- Mariachis Nights Prove Popular at Isotopes Park
- Mariachis Close out Copa Series with 7-1 Win
- Mariachis Jersey Auction to Benefit AHCC Education Excellence Scholarships