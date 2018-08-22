Isotopes Drop Second in a Row to Chihuahuas

Twenty-two of the Isotopes (59-69) final 23 batters were retired as Albuquerque fell to the Chihuahuas (75-52), 7-2, on Wednesday evening in El Paso.

The Isotopes offense connected on just three hits on the night with none coming after the second inning.

Albuquerque's two runs both came in the first frame. The first run was scored on an El Paso error and the second crossed the plate as a result of a Noel Cuevas RBI single.

On the mound, Isotopes starter Sam Howard fell to 3-7 on the season. The southpaw allowed six runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking two. The home run ball plagued Howard as El Paso connected on three round-trippers during the game off of the left-hander.

The Isotopes and Chihuahuas wrap up their brief three-game set on Thursday when Peter Lambert toes the rubber for Albuquerque. First pitch from Southwest University Park in the series finale is set for 6:35 p.m.

