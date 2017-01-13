Isotopes Add Three to Front Office Staff

January 13, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Albuquerque Isotopes General Manager John Traub announced three additions to the Isotopes front office staff for the 2017 season. Craig Sampsell will serve as the Isotopes new Director of Field Operations, Alex Clark joins the staff as a ticket sales executive and Alvin Garcia will be the club's Graphic Designer.

Originally from Indiana, Sampsell had been the Head Groundskeeper of the Double-A San Antonio Missions since 2015. Prior to that, Sampsell worked for Ryan-Sanders Baseball as groundskeeper at the University of Houston. Sampsell also spent five seasons as an assistant with the Triple-A Louisville Bats

Clark, a 2016 graduate of Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania, joins the Isotopes sales department as a Ticket Sales Executive. The Upstate New York native spent the 2016 season as an intern with the International League's Rochester Red Wings.

Joining the Isotopes as the club's Graphic Designer, Garcia was born and raised in El Paso, TX. Garcia was an intern for the El Paso Chihuahuas in 2016, mainly focusing on graphic design and working with the marketing and public relations departments. Garcia has also worked as a Marketing Assistant for the Sun Bowl Association since 2014. He graduated in 2014 from the University of Texas at El Paso with a BA in Communication and Media Advertising and a Minor in Marketing.

