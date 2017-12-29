Islanders Recall Sebastian Aho

News Release

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today defenseman Sebastian Aho has been recalled from the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Aho, 21, recorded 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and four power-play goals in 29 games with the Sound Tigers this season and has been one of the top defensemen in the AHL. He currently ranks second among all League blue-liners in goals, leads AHL defensemen in game-winners, and is tied for sixth in points. Aho is also tied for 13th among League rookies in scoring and ranks third on the Sound Tigers in both goals and points.

A native of Umea, Sweden, Aho agreed to a three-year entry-level deal with the Islanders on July 5 after he was selected by the club in the fifth round (#139 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He spent parts of the last four seasons with Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and posted career highs in goals (10), assists (20), points (30) and games played (50) with the team last season. He added two assists in seven playoff games, and helped Skelleftea capture 2017 SHL silver medal honors.

In 152 career SHL games, Aho registered 15 goals, 45 assists and 60 points during the regular season and also skated in 49 career playoff games, helping Skelleftea win the SHL championship in 2013-14.

The 5'10, 170-pound defenseman also skated with Team Sweden in the World Junior Championships from 2012-15.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to action this Saturday with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Binghamton Devils at Webster Bank Arena. Fans can follow all of the live action on the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHL Live, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

