Islanders Recall Johnston

Third-year forward made his NHL debut with the Islanders on April 10, 2016 BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (January 19, 2018) - The New York Islanders announced today that forward Ross Johnston has been recalled from the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
Johnston, 23, collected 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 37 games with the Sound Tigers this season and his 113 penalty minutes lead all players in the AHL. He also recorded a career-high 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) and 135 penalty minutes with Bridgeport last season.
A native of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Johnston made his NHL debut with the Islanders on April 10, 2016 against the Philadelphia Flyers. In addition to one NHL outing, he has earned 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 140 career games at the AHL level - all with the Sound Tigers.
Prior to turning pro, the 6'4, 225-pound forward played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2011-15. He notched 91 points (42 goals, 49 assists) in 195 games between the Moncton Wildcats, Victoriaville Tigres and Charlottetown Islanders - his hometown team. Johnston served as an alternate captain with both Victoriaville and Charlottetown.
Founded in 2001, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Hockey Club is the top minor league affiliate of the New York Islanders.
