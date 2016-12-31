Islanders Reassign Verhaeghe, Graham to Mavericks
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Missouri Mavericks announced today that the New Yorks Islanders have reassigned forward Carter Verhaeghe (ver-HAY-gee) and defenseman Jesse Graham from the American Hockey League's Bridgeport Sound Tigers to Missouri. Both are expected to be in the lineup for tonight's home game against Quad City.
Graham began the season with the Mavericks and racked up 11 points (2g, 9a) in 12 games. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound blueliner was promoted to Bridgeport on November 16 and still ranks second among Mavericks defensemen in scoring. Graham has not suited up for the Sound Tigers since December 11, but prior to that was averaging a point per game with seven (1g, 6a) in seven contests. He has a four-game assist streak intact that includes two multi-point games.
Verhaeghe, a second-year pro, joins the Mavericks for the first time this season. As a rookie in 2015-16, he averaged over a point per game with the Mavericks on 25 points (8g, 17a) in just 20 games. He also racked up 15 points (6g, 9a) in 30 games as a rookie with Bridgeport. A former third round pick (#82 overall) by Toronto in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Verhaeghe was acquired by the Islanders in 2015 as part of the six-player trade that sent Michael Grabner to Toronto. So far in his second pro season, Verhaeghe has eight points (4g, 4a) in 19 games with Bridgeport.
