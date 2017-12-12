Islanders Loan Shane Prince to Bridgeport for Conditioning

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (December 10, 2017) - The New York Islanders announced today forward Shane Prince has been sent to the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, on a conditioning loan.
Prince, 25, has not played a game this season after undergoing successful ankle surgery in August. He recorded 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 50 games with the Islanders last season and also collected five points (three goals, two assists) in 20 contests with the club in 2015-16. Prince was acquired by the Islanders on Feb. 29, 2016 in a trade with the Ottawa Senators.
A native of Rochester, N.Y., Prince has registered 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 114 games with the Islanders and Senators as well as 148 points (67 goals, 81 assists) in 206 AHL contests with the Binghamton Senators. He was named an AHL All-Star during the 2014-15 campaign.
Prior to turning pro, the 5'10, 185-pound forward spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kitchener Rangers and Ottawa 67's. He logged 220 points (86 goals, 134 assists) in 244 career games.
Prince was selected by Ottawa in the second round (#61 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.
