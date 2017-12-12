Islanders Loan Shane Prince to Bridgeport for Conditioning

News Release

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (December 10, 2017) - The New York Islanders announced today forward Shane Prince has been sent to the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, on a conditioning loan.

Prince, 25, has not played a game this season after undergoing successful ankle surgery in August. He recorded 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 50 games with the Islanders last season and also collected five points (three goals, two assists) in 20 contests with the club in 2015-16. Prince was acquired by the Islanders on Feb. 29, 2016 in a trade with the Ottawa Senators.

A native of Rochester, N.Y., Prince has registered 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 114 games with the Islanders and Senators as well as 148 points (67 goals, 81 assists) in 206 AHL contests with the Binghamton Senators. He was named an AHL All-Star during the 2014-15 campaign.

Prior to turning pro, the 5'10, 185-pound forward spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kitchener Rangers and Ottawa 67's. He logged 220 points (86 goals, 134 assists) in 244 career games.

Prince was selected by Ottawa in the second round (#61 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers host the Rochester Americans at Webster Bank Arena this afternoon at 3 p.m. It will mark the first of four meetings between Bridgeport and Rochester this season. Fans can follow all of the live action on the 6d6046b1622f5744a5e0f Sound Tigers Radio Network and 2caa054d86da097195151 AHL Live, beginning with the pre-game show at 2:45 p.m.

Collect Them All: The first of four bobblehead giveaways this season will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Make sure to be there when doors open at 6 p.m. as the first 2,500 fans will receive a Christmas "Santa" version of the Sound Tigers' mascot, Storm, courtesy of Newtown Savings Bank. 022cefb2ecb7fd26ae7b8 Tickets are available now. Other bobbleheads in this year's four-part series include Devon Toews (Jan. 20), former Sound Tiger and current New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson (Feb. 25), and Connor Jones (Apr. 8).

Guarantee Your Seats: Season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the 2017-18 campaign, offering the greatest savings and ultimate flexibility of all ticket packages. Pick between a full-season, 20-game, 15-game or 10-game plan and you'll also be entitled to exclusive benefits, including the ticket holder exchange policy, which means any unused tickets can be traded for future games. Seating options are broken down into six different pricing sections, giving you the flexibility to fit Sound Tigers' hockey into any kind of budget. Please contact Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or via brad.dworin@harboryardse.com with questions or to guarantee your seats.

About the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Founded in 2001, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Hockey Club is the top minor league affiliate of the New York Islanders. Don't miss your chance to take part in the family fun entertainment happening every home game at Webster Bank Arena. For further information on ticket or sponsorship opportunities, call our office at (203) 345-2300 or e-mail mailto:info@soundtigers.com info@soundtigers.com. Keep up with the latest Sound Tigers news on 5b95dd7cc709f8cc65939 Facebook and on 68fcc79e1fa6b4231cedc Twitter. For more team information, log on to 7ef09b9740a240243cea2 soundtigers.com.

--- Contact: Alan Fuehring (203) 345-4824, mailto:alan.fuehring@harboryardse.com'subject=Alan Fuehring alan.fuehring@harboryardse.com

