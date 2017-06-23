Islanders Host Louisville City FC

News Release

Harrisburg, PA - The Harrisburg City Islanders are looking to start a new winning streak at home when they take on Louisville City FC this Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m.

Before their loss to the Bethlehem Steel FC in the last match, the Islanders were undefeated at FNB Field in 2017 including a win over the Steel.

The lack-luster offense coupled with being down a man resulted in a 1-0 defeat against their instate rival.

Harrisburg showed signs of offensive life in the waning minutes of the match when both Cardel Benbow and Paul Wilson were on the pitch together for the first time in a few matches.

The Islanders have battled injuries to their goal scorers such as Aaron Wheeler and Manolo Sanchez, which has been crippling to an offense already looking for answers in the attacking third.

One bright spot for the Islanders this season has been their defensive efforts in front of their own net. The numbers don't always speak towards the success the players have had but they are one of the reasons the team has been able to stay in games.

Lee Nishanian, who has been a constant playmaker on the defensive end, will miss this game due to a red card at the end of the Bethlehem match.

Nishanian's replacement is yet to be announced, but one player to watch is Jake Bond, who has already spent time on defense. Bond can also find the back of the net as he showed in the Open Cup match against Reading United when he scored a pair.

Brandon Miller returned to the Islanders net in the last game and made crucial saves to keep Harrisburg in the match.

Louisville comes into the match on a five-game unbeaten streak with four wins in that span including two straight 3-0 wins. Louisville has scored 10 goals in their last three matches.

Cameron Lancaster and George Davis IV lead the offensive charge for Louisville who has had five players score multiple goals this season.

To find a win, Harrisburg will need help to stretch the field and break down a Louisville City defense that is riding two straight shutouts.

Harrisburg needs a win to stay within striking distance of making a push for the playoffs come the end of the season as they are currently six points, or two wins, out of the top half of the table.

The City Islanders head back on the road for a match against Toronto FC II on Saturday, July 1 and stay on the road for the next two games before returning home on Wednesday, July 12 to take on the New York Red Bulls II.

