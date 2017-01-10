Is My Brain Frozen?

January 10, 2017 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain) - Fayetteville SwampDogs News Release





Is My Brain Frozen?

It may be cold outside but I'm already thinking warm summer nights with the best deal ever for baseball fans.

By Jeremy Aagard General ManagerFayetteville SwampDogs

Not to worry. I haven't frozen in this chilly weather. What I have done is been thinking hot dogs, fireworks, baseball and fantastic summer nights for SwampDogs fans, or anyone looking for summer fun with a tremendous deal.

It's ridiculous how good this deal is; tickets to our fireworks displays, all-you-can-eat and two spectacular premium giveaway items. Sound too good to be true? Not yet.....

For this unbelievable five-game package, you'll only pay $15 per game!! That's just $75 per ticket plan. Check below for all the details and see if you think that I might have brain freeze.

All-You-Can-Eat. At every game you attend in this 5-game ticket package, you'll get all of the hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, fountain soda and water you want during the game.

Three Fireworks Extravaganzas. Three of your games will have huge post-game fireworks displays that will light up the sky above the All American City.

Highly Limited. Our capacity for this promotion allows us to sell no more than 400 of these packages. All-Inclusive is not available to single game buyers.

Ticket Exchange Program. If for some reason you can't make a game, you can exchange any unused tickets for tickets to another regular season home game.

Guaranteed Perk. Our ticket packages offer you the same seat for every game so you won't have to worry about where you're going to sit. We have your favorite seat reserved just for you.

Highly Affordable. These All-You-Can-Eat tickets are just $15 per game. That's just $75 per 5-game plan

You Could Get Paid to Watch Baseball! If the SwampDogs win all five games in this package, one lucky fan WILL win $10,000 cash! If you want to accept your winnings in all $1 bills, that's strange, but we'll do our best to make it happen!

With this 5-game plan, you get a summer's worth of entertainment in a manageable amount of games. If you love to have fun with your family and don't want to break the bank making constant trips to the beach, this is for you.

Just think, if you left your wallet at home at one of your five games, you wouldn't miss out on anything. You'd eat as much as you wanted and you'd have fun watching our game.

If you want to experience more SwampDogs fun, visit GoSwampDogs.com for more information or call (910) 426-5900.

Your games include:SaturdayJune 3Fireworks!!FridayJune 16Military AppreciationMondayJuly 3Fireworks!!FridayJuly 14Summertime St. Paddy's with premium giveaway itemSaturdayAugust 5Fireworks!! Fan Appreciation

I guess I do have brain freeze so hurry up and take advantage of it!

