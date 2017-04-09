Irvin Shines, Randolph Homers Again in 4-2 Win

News Release

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Cornelius Randolph launched his third home run in the past three games, as the Threshers went deep four times to back a strong debut by Cole Irvin in Clearwater's 4-2 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium

After losing late leads the previous two nights, Clearwater (2-2) fended off the Blue Jays threats to earn a series split on Sunday.

Randolph opened the scoring in the first, jumping all over the first pitch he saw from Angel Perdomo (0-1) and belting a solo home run over the wall in right. The former first round draft pick has already surpassed his homer total from last year, when he had two with the Lakewood Blue Claws.

Herlis Rodriguez, Jan Hernandez, and Damek Tomscha all delivered their first round-trippers to lift the Threshers to victory.

Irvin (1-0) breezed through the Blue Jays lineup, whiffing a career-high eight batters across six scoreless innings.

The lefty kept the Blue Jays off-balance, scattering a pair of singles and a walk in his Threshers debut. He left after six scoreless innings, having thrown 81 pitches, 55 for strikes. Irvin was the Phillies fifth-round draft pick in 2016 out of the University of Oregon.

After Randolph's homer put Clearwater on top in the first, Rodriguez and Hernandez went back-to-back with solo shots to right to open the second.

The Threshers held a 3-0 lead into the fifth, when Tomscha belted his first of the season over the wall in left to extend the advantage to 4-0.

Dunedin (2-2) mounted a late offensive surge for the third-straight day.

With Edgar Garcia taking over in the seventh, a one-out error on Hernandez at third opened the door for Dunedin, as Derrick Loveless followed with a run-scoring double. After Lane Thomas was hit by a pitch to load the bases and put the tying run on, Garcia induced a big strikeout of JC Cardenas, and got Andrew Guillotte to pop out to end the inning.

The Blue Jays got a run back in the eighth on Dan Jansen's sac fly and loaded the bases again before Jeff Singer got Matt Dean to fly out to deep right to end the threat. Dunedin brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Singer struck out Max Pentecost to lock down his second save.

Clearwater will now head to Lakeland to take on the Flying Tigers in the opener of a three-game series, which starts at Publix Field on Monday. Alberto Tirado will make his season debut for Clearwater against Lakeland's Matt Hall at 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on threshersbaseball.com starting at 6:15 p.m.

