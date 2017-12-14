IronPigs to Expand Safety Net Again in 2018

News Release

Net will protect two more sections down both the first- and third-base lines at Coca-Cola Park

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will once again extend the protective netting behind home plate at Coca-Cola Park. The brand-new, cutting-edge product that was installed last season will now cover all Field Level sections from dugout to dugout (Sections 106 to 118). The new protective netting will now feature the "ballpark camouflage green" color to further disguise the appearance of the net. Formerly, only fans seated in sections 108 through 116 were stationed behind the safety net.

The new safety netting that will be installed prior to the 2018 season at Coca-Cola Park has the same visibility quotient used throughout Major League Baseball and offers the highest visibility of any backstop net on the market.

"The safety of our fans continues to be a top priority at Coca-Cola Park," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "With that being said, our fans will be amazed at the continually increasing technology which allows for dramatically increased visibility when viewing the game behind the net."

In response to highly publicized incidents throughout Major League Baseball, the sport continues to review and update netting systems throughout ballparks across the country to improve fan safety.

In addition to the new safety net attributes, the new product also continues to have the following protective features: The ability to withstand at least 316 pounds of breaking strength; Strong resistance to UV light; 15% stronger than steel; 40% stronger than aramid fibers; 95% see-through visibility.

Landes added, "We pride ourselves on providing an intimate ballpark experience with proximity and access to our players. At the same time, our fans will continue to have the option of sitting behind the protective net or in other seating areas of the ballpark where balls and bats are less likely to enter."

