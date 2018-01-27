IRONPIGS JOB FAIR SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 24

News Release

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2018 Lehigh Valley IronPigs' Job Fair will be Saturday, Feb. 24, starting at 10 a.m. on the Coordinated Health Club Level at Coca-Cola Park.

Attendees will be able to interview for a variety of gameday positions including promotions team, grounds crew, merchandise staff, ushers/ticket takers, concession support, line cooks and other opportunities around Coca-Cola Park.

IronPigs staff members will be on hand that morning to meet with interested candidates and discuss the various available opportunities.

"Our mission is to provide a positive and memorable experience for every guest, every time," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "At this event, we're seeking enthusiastic and passionate people who will help us continue to provide the best guest experience in all of Minor League Baseball."

The Pigs expect to have more than 400 gameday employees in 2018. Those team members will have the opportunity to work many of the team's 70 home games and other special events between April and August.

Those selected will enjoy flexible scheduling, IronPigs merchandise discounts and access to exclusive employee events during the season.

"It's simply a fun place to work," Landes said. "Our employees are like extended family to us and we invite them back every summer.

Attendees are asked to complete the IronPigs employment application in advance and have it available at the event.

