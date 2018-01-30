IronPigs Begin Search for New Stadium

News Release

IRONPIGS BEGIN SEARCH FOR THE NEXT "VOICE OF COCA-COLA PARK"

Public Address Announcer Jimmy Walck Has Stepped Down After Four Seasons

(Allentown, Pa.) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are beginning a search for a new Coca-Cola Park public address announcer. Jimmy Walck, who held the post since 2014, has stepped down after four seasons behind the microphone. The process to replace Walck will start immediately.

Do you have what it takes to be the next \'Pipes of the Park,' the \'Banterer of Bacon USA,' the \'Sultan of Squeal?'

Anyone interested in campaigning to become the next public address announcer for the IronPigs must send the following to pasearch@ironpigsbaseball.com by Feb. 9:

- A cover letter (explaining experience in public speaking, interest in position, knowledge of the IronPigs, etc.)

- A resume

- Any type of recorded :30 speaking sample in mp3 format

Because this is viewed as a multi-season position, the IronPigs request that only permanent residents of the area apply. The team also expects commitment for all home games as well as other select events.

"The opportunity with the IronPigs has been a dream come true," said Walck, who cited increased career and family responsibilities behind the difficult decision to step down. "I was able to do something I was passionate about; something that allowed me to be me. I was able to fuel the stadium with excitement every night and I couldn't be more thankful to the IronPigs."

Walck, a native of Perkasie, Pa., was selected in March 2014 following a process that yielded 75 qualified candidates and seven finalists. He replaced the team's inaugural PA announcer Tim Chorones, who held the post for six seasons prior to facing nearly identical circumstances as Walck. Chonores, a 1999 graduate of Catasauqua Area High School, was named the first PA Announcer of Coca-Cola Park on Nov. 30, 2007.

As for advice to the next crop of candidates, Walck said, "It is incredibly rewarding to be part of something that is such a big deal in professional sports. From the promotions team to upper management, the IronPigs are a first-class organization."

The next Voice of Coca-Cola Park will make an official debut on April 12, when the IronPigs host their home opener against the Louisville Bats at 7:05 p.m.

