IronPigs\\" 2018 Jersey Auction Themes, Dates Announced

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This season, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will auction these five jerseys with proceeds benefitting both IronPigs Charities and local non-profit entities. Since 2008, IronPigs Charities has contributed more than $1 million to local non-profits.

While some details will be revealed closer to Opening Day, the team has announced its dates, and most of its themes for 2018 (all are subject to change).

Saturday, April 18: Miracle League jersey Sunday, April 29: Autism Awareness jersey Monday, June 25: TBA Thursday, July 12: Salute to Thanksgiving jersey Saturday, August 4: Superhero jersey

The annual Miracle League jersey auction leads off this year's lineup. Before the IronPigs 6:35 p.m. game vs. the Louisville Bats on April 14, the Miracle League of Lehigh Valley will take the field at Coca-Cola Park for an exhibition game about two hours before the first pitch. The IronPigs have hosted this exhibition game in each of their previous 10 season at Coca-Cola Park. The Miracle League works with more than 200,000 children and young adults with disabilities around the world. This season's Miracle League jersey is sponsored by Majestic Athletic and Fanatics, and features a light blue base with yellow trim. The Miracle League logo appears on one sleeve, and elements of the logo are on both the front and back of the jersey.

Our Sunday, April 29 contest vs. the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1:35 p.m.) will be part of Autism Awareness Day at Coca-Cola Park. The team will sport Autism Awareness jerseys with a white base and puzzle pieces filling both the "IronPigs" logo on the front and player number on the back. The puzzle pieces are fashioned and colored like those in the official trademark of the Autism Society of America.

The season's third jersey auction will take place during Little League Night at Coca-Cola Park - Monday, June 25 vs. Scranton (7:05 p.m.). Jersey details will be available at a later date.

On July 12 vs. the Buffalo Bisons (7:05 p.m. first pitch), The IronPigs will host a Salute to Thanksgiving. In addition to the Dylan Cozens gobblehead giveaway for the first 3,000 adults through the gates that evening, there will be a Thanksgiving-themed jersey auction. Don't expect turkeys, however, as the team donned "Gobbler" jerseys in 2011.

Aug. 4 will be Superhero Night and feature superhero-themed Fireworks and a superhero jersey auction sponsored by PSECU. This will be the fifth straight year the Pigs have sported a superhero jersey.

Single game tickets will go on sale during the IronPigs' annual Pig Day celebration on March 3. Bacon, USA memberships, ranging from four games to full-season plans are currently available at IronPigsBaseball.com or by calling 610-841-PIGS (7447).

This is the third in a week of reveals for the IronPigs. On Tuesday, the team announced its 22 fireworks shows and Wednesday marked the unveiling of four 2018 bobblehead giveaways . The team will release its full promotions calendar on Friday.

The 2018 season is the IronPigs' 11th season at Coca-Cola Park and 11th as the top affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. This marks the second season for the Bacon, USA, membership program -- a year-round IronPigs experience pass featuring numerous amenities such as savings on parking at games and at the Majestic Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park, on-field VIP access to watch batting practice, access to an annual holiday party and an invitation to coach Q&A session.

The 2018 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

