Iowa Wild Signs Malone, Announces Opening Day Roster

News Release

DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced on Thursday that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed left wing Ryan Malone to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). In addition, the Wild revealed its Opening Day roster for the upcoming 2017-18 season, which opens on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Malone, 37 (12/1/79), makes his return to pro hockey after missing the previous two seasons. The veteran left wing has played in 647 NHL games over his 13-year pro career. The Pittsburgh, PA native has 179 goals and 191 assists for 370 career NHL points over his career, which includes games with the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has also suited up in 43 Stanley Cup Playoff games, losing in the Stanley Cup Finals with Pittsburgh in 2008 and a defeat in the Eastern Conference Finals with Tampa Bay in 2011. Malone has also played in 27 combined AHL games for Hartford and Wilkes/Barre Scranton. He most recently played professionally in 2014-15, seeing 24 gams with the Hartford Wolfpack and contributing four goals with six assists for 10 points. He was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round (#115 overall) of the 1999 NHL Entry Draft.

Malone has extensive international experience, having played for Team USA in the Olympics and the World Championships. In 2010, he helped Team USA to the Gold Medal game, where the club eventually lost in overtime to Canada to claim a Silver Medal. Malone had three goals and five points in six Olympic games in 2010. The left wing also represented Team USA at the World Championships, where he totaled four points (2g,2a) in seven games in 2006 and three goals in nine games in 2004.

The Wild Opening Day roster is composed of three goaltenders, ten defensemen and 15 forwards for a total of 28 players. The team features five veterans, starting with forwards Pat Cannone, Landon Ferraro, Cal O'Reilly and Malone, as well as defenseman Alex Grant. 16 different skaters played at least one game with Iowa in 2016-17, the team's first winning season in its five-year history in Des Moines.

