Iowa Wild Signs Forward Ryan White to Standard Player Contract

February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club signed forward Ryan White to a standard player contract (SPC) for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

White, 29 (3/17/1988), rejoins the Wild organization after spending 19 games with Minnesota Wild during the 2016-17 season, where he registered three points (1g, 2a). Most recently, the 6-foot, 200-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, played 21 games for San Diego Gulls, where he amassed nine points (3g, 6a) and 52 PIM. In parts of six AHL seasons with Hamilton Bulldogs, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Gulls, White registered 92 points (39g, 53a) and 435 PIM in 211 games.

White has also spent time as a member of the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes in addition to the Wild, playing in 313 NHL games, recording 61 points (31g, 30a) and 447 PIM.

Originally selected by Montreal in the third round (66th overall) in the 2006 NHL entry-draft, White played four seasons with Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League. In juniors, White registered 237 points (91g, 146a) and 411 PIM in 275 games.

White joins Iowa as the team begins a five-game homestand at Wells Fargo Arena. The first game is against Chicago Wolves Friday, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.