IOWA WILD RELEASES GOALTENDER C.J. MOTTE FROM PTO

Iowa Wild

January 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild

News Release

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released goaltender C.J. Motte from his professional tryout (PTO) agreement.

Motte appeared in four games for Iowa, earning a record of 1-1-2 with a 2.68 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. In his debut with the Wild on Dec. 18, Motte posted his first professional shutout, stopping 34 shots in Iowa's 3-0 win against Cleveland Monsters.

Iowa returns to action Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Manitoba to battle the Moose. Both games start at 2:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .

