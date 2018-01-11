News Release

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released goaltender C.J. Motte from his professional tryout (PTO) agreement.

Motte appeared in four games for Iowa, earning a record of 1-1-2 with a 2.68 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. In his debut with the Wild on Dec. 18, Motte posted his first professional shutout, stopping 34 shots in Iowa's 3-0 win against Cleveland Monsters.

Iowa returns to action Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Manitoba to battle the Moose. Both games start at 2:00 p.m.

