Iowa Wild Recalls Jack Walker, Reassigns Forward Pavel Jenys
February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Jack Walker from Rapid City Rush of the ECHL and reassigned forward Pavel Jenys to the Rush.
Walker, 21 (7/30/1996), has 20 points (10g, 10a) in 24 games played with Rapid City this season. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Edina, Minn., was selected by Toronto Maple Leafs in the 6th round (152nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and signed an AHL contract with Iowa on Aug. 1, 2017.
Walker has yet to appear in an AHL game during his career. He previously played with Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League, where he scored 211 points (85g, 126a) in his final three seasons with the team.
Jenys, 21 (4/2/1996), heads back to Rapid City after his second stint with Iowa this season. Jenys has one goal in his four games with the Wild and 27 points (15g, 12a) in 35 games played with Rapid City in 2017-18. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound native of Brno, Czech Republic, was selected by Minnesota in the 7th round (199th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level deal with the team on May 5, 2015.
Iowa is in the midst of a five-game homestand and welcomes Texas Stars to Wells Fargo Arena Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m.
The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
