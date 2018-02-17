Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Steve Michalek from Rapid City Rush

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Steve Michalek from Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.

Michalek, 24 (8/6/1993), had a one-game stint with Rapid City during his brief reassignment, stopping 46 shots in the team's 3-1 loss to Wichita Thunder Friday night. This season with Rapid City, Michalek has a 3-3-0-0 record with a 3.16 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Hartford, Conn., native is 9-4-3-1 with Iowa Wild this year, with a 2.91 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Iowa Wild battles Texas Stars Sunday to continue the team's five-game homestand. Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

