Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Adam Vay, Reassigns Goaltender Steve Michalek

February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Adam Vay from Rapid City Rush of the ECHL and reassigned goaltender Steve Michalek to the Rush.

Vay, 23 (3/22/1994), returns to Iowa for his third stint with the team. He made his AHL debut on Oct. 28, 2017, a 5-4 overtime loss to Tucson. With Rapid City, Vay has posted an 11-12-1-0 record with a 3.48 goals against average and a .901 save percentage.

Michalek, 24 (8/6/93), heads down to Rapid City after appearing in 17 games with Iowa this season, notching a 9-4-3-1 record, with a 2.91 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. With the Rush this year, Michalek has a 3-2-0-0 record with a 3.18 goals against average and a .880 save percentage.

Iowa plays host to Texas Stars this weekend to continue its five-game homestand. Puck drop is Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.