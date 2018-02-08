Iowa Wild Recalls Forwards Pavel Jenys and Chase Lang from Rapid City
February 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forwards Pavel Jenys and Chase Lang from Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.
Jenys (pronounced JEN-eez), 21 (4/2/1996), returns to Iowa for his second stint with the Wild this season. He registered one point in three games for Iowa earlier this year, scoring his first AHL goal against Chicago on Jan. 17. Jenys has 27 points (15g, 12a) in 35 games played with Rapid City this season. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound native of Brno, Czech Republic, was selected by Minnesota in the 7th round (199th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level deal with the team on May 5, 2015.
Lang, 21 (9/13/1996), also returns for his second stint with Iowa in the 2017-18 season. Lang recorded two assists in 20 games played for the Wild this season. With Rapid City, Lang has 10 points (4g, 6a) in 16 games. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, was selected by Minnesota in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the team on May 24, 2016.
Iowa begins a five-game homestand with a contest against Chicago Wolves Friday. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.
The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
