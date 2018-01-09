January 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild
News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Pavel Jenys from Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.
Jenys, 21 (4/2/1996), has 21 points (12g, 9a) in 29 games played with Rapid City this season. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound native of Brno, Czech Republic, was selected by Minnesota in the 7th round (199th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level deal with the team on May 5, 2015.
Jenys made his pro debut with Iowa on March 27, 2015. He played eight games to close out the 2014-15 AHL season with the Wild, registering three assists.
Iowa returns to action Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Manitoba to face off against the Moose. Both games feature a 2:00 p.m. puck drop.
The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2018
- Griffins Win Overtime Thriller - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Recall Johansson from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Pavel Jenys from Rapid City - Iowa Wild
- JETS RECALL LEMIEUX FROM THE MOOSE - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Announce Player Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- KALLE KOSSILA NAMED CCM/AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK - San Diego Gulls
- SAN DIEGO GULLS FORWARD KALLE KOSSILA NAMED CCM/AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK - AHL
- STEMPNIAK ACTIVATED FROM INJURED RESERVE - Charlotte Checkers
- COMETS RELEASE DEFENSEMAN CLIFF WATSON - Utica Comets
- MONSTERS Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
- Sabres Recall Guhle, Ullmark from Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Coreau Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Butler, Zolnierczyk Star as Ads Top Hogs 5-4 - Rockford IceHogs
- Utica Comets 5, Hartford Wolf Pack 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Tamed by Wild, 4-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Tamed by Wild, 4-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Come up Empty in Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Boucher, Bachman Power Comets to Win over Wolf Pack - Utica Comets
- Wild Welcomes One-Millionth Fan in Team History - Iowa Wild
- WILD WELCOMES ONE-MILLIONTH FAN IN TEAM HISTORY - Iowa Wild
- Crunch Mount Third Period Comeback to Beat Providence 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- CRUNCH COMEBACK FOR 4-3 WIN OVER BRUINS - Syracuse Crunch
- OILERS ASSIGN BROSSOIT TO BAKERSFIELD - Bakersfield Condors
- CANUCKS REASSIGN REID BOUCHER TO THE COMETS - Utica Comets
- Rampage Reassign Forward Michael Joly to Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- STOCKTON STUNS SAN ANTONIO IN FINAL SECONDS - San Antonio Rampage
- KINGS ASSIGN FORWARD JONNY BRODZINSKI AND DEFENESEMAN KEVIN GRAVEL TO ONTARIO (AHL) - Ontario Reign
- RED WINGS RECALL COREAU - Grand Rapids Griffins
- BLUE JACKETS RECALL DALPE, KORPISALO, KUKAN, ASSIGN KIVLENIEKS TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls 100th Win - San Diego Gulls
- Kaskisuo Makes 32 Saves in Shutout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Thompson Tallies Two to Help Wolves Match Franchise Record - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Reach 50-Point Mark with 3-1 Win over Phantoms - Rochester Americans
- CONDORS BATTLE BACK IN 4-2 WIN OVER TEXAS - Bakersfield Condors
- Rochester Hangs on Late against Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch , Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- PENGUINS POST 6-0 SHUTOUT AGAINST SENATORS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- MONSTERS EARN POINT IN SHOOTOUT LOSS TO ICEHOGS - Cleveland Monsters
- MONSTERS EARN POINT IN 4-3 SHOOTOUT LOSS TO ICEHOGS - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Tame Wolf Pack - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Offense Leads to Dominant 6-2 Win in Springfield - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Suffer Setback in Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls