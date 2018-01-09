Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Pavel Jenys from Rapid City

News Release

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Pavel Jenys from Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.

Jenys, 21 (4/2/1996), has 21 points (12g, 9a) in 29 games played with Rapid City this season. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound native of Brno, Czech Republic, was selected by Minnesota in the 7th round (199th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level deal with the team on May 5, 2015.

Jenys made his pro debut with Iowa on March 27, 2015. He played eight games to close out the 2014-15 AHL season with the Wild, registering three assists.

Iowa returns to action Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Manitoba to face off against the Moose. Both games feature a 2:00 p.m. puck drop.

