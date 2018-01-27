IOWA WILD REASSIGNS FORWARD PAVEL JENYS, DEFENSEMAN MATT CAITO TO RAPID CITY

News Release

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned forward Pavel Jenys and defenseman Matt Caito to the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.

Jenys, 21 (4/2/1996), registered one point in three games for Iowa this season. He scored his first AHL goal against Chicago on Jan. 17. Jenys has 21 points (12g, 9a) in 29 games played with Rapid City this season. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound native of Brno, Czech Republic, was selected by Minnesota in the 7th round (199th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level deal with the team on May 5, 2015.

Caito, 24, (8/13/1993) has appeared in four games for Iowa this season, tallying one assist. With Rapid City Rush this season, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Coto de Caza, California has 11 points (2g, 9a) in 13 games.

Iowa faces off against Cleveland Monsters in the final game before the AHL All-Star Break. Puck drop is 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April.

For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .

