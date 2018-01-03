Iowa Wild Reassigns Forward Chase Lang to Rapid City

January 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild
News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned forward Chase Lang to Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.
Lang, 21 (9/13/1996), has two points (0g, 2a) in 20 games played with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Nanaimo, British Columbia is in his second full professional season after signing a three-year, entry-level deal with Minnesota Wild on May 24, 2016.
Iowa returns to action Friday against Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. CT.
The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .
